Holiday travel expected to reach highest level on record

This comes despite one fewer travel day this holiday season. The year-end holiday travel period is defined as Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

The increase in holiday travel this year is being driven by additional consumer spending, a result of improvements in the labor market and rising wages. Additionally, low gas prices and increased consumer optimism will prompt more Americans than ever to set out on road trips, take to the skies, or board trains, buses and cruise ships to celebrate the holidays.

The East North Central region (which includes Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin) year-end holiday forecast highlights include:

• Year-end holiday travelers will total 17.21 million, an increase of 1.8% from the 16.90 million in 2015.

• 15.72 million will travel by automobile, up 1.9 percent from last year’s number of 15.44 million.

• 927,000 travelers will fly to their destinations, up 2.9 percent from the previous year’s amount of 901,000.

AAA estimates U.S. drivers have saved more than $27 billion at the gas pumps so far this year compared to the same period last year. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.21, 21 cents more than the average price on New Year’s Day 2016 ($2.00). Most U.S. drivers will pay the second-cheapest New Year’s Day gas prices since 2009, when the national average was $1.62.

“It’s exciting to see the increase in travel and to know that more people will be bringing cheer to family and friends,” said AAA East Central President Jim Lehman. “With gas prices holding steady, it should make for a joyous holiday travel season.”

The vast majority of travelers — 93.6 million people — will take a holiday road trip, an increase of 1.5 percent over last year. Air travel is expected to increase by 2.5 percent, with more than 6 million Americans flying to their holiday destinations. Travel by other modes of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses, will decrease slightly, to 3.5 million travelers.

Rates for AAA Two and Three Diamond Rated lodgings are expected to increase 7 percent, with travelers spending an average of $128 and $160 per night, respectively. Daily car rental rates will average $66, slightly lower than last year’s holiday travel season.