Milan Avenue improvement project has Sept. 18 completion date

“ODOT is paying 80 percent of the non-water line work,” Norwalk Public Works Director Josh Snyder said.

The entire project, which runs from Main to League streets, cost about $1.2 million.

Milan Avenue between St. Mary’s and League streets will be closed to traffic next week.

“That’s starting Monday — the 28th. CVS will be accessible from the north only,” Snyder said.

The closure will cause a detour impacting traffic that goes to and from Whitney Field via St. Mary’s Street. The detour signs will say “Whitney Field.”

“You can see Whitney Field from the detour,” Snyder said. “The hope is locals will be more familiar with closer routes (than the detour). Cline Street will be busy; Union Street will be busy.”

Also, the engineer expects Williams Avenue to have more traffic due to the Whitney Field detour.

Snyder said the biggest complaints he has had about the overall project from area residents were about replacing an undersized water main.

The work between St. Mary’s and Marshall streets is nearly complete.

“That is between 85 and 90 percent done,” Snyder said. “Driveways are re-established there. Residents can access their driveways again.”

There is a small amount of utility work to be done near Marshall Street.

Adding crosswalk and school “flashers” and street striping meant the Milan Avenue area near Marshall Street and Norwalk Catholic School was open for the first day of school today.

“We were told the parking lot to the school was vital,” Snyder said, referring to the St. Paul Social Hall parking lot.

Drivers now can only turn north out of the lot.

Snyder said one of the improvements near the school was tackling the previous limited visibility on Marshall Street as drivers approached Main Street.

“We addressed that. We (also) addressed bus parking, which was a problem in the past,” the engineer added.

The new designated bus zone is larger. The area previously essentially was a “cut-out” and only held two buses.

“It (now) is designed to hold up to five. It depends on how they’re parked,” Snyder said.

Going north on Milan Avenue, he said drainage issues were corrected and now there will be added curbs, “an “old brick base” has been removed and there are wider turn radiuses along all the side streets.