Huron County Transit offers several benefits to community

There are several way public transportation benefits Huron County:

Save money: Gas prices are back on the rise but passes on the Huron County Transit are very affordable. If you live and work in Huron County, you can get to just about anywhere you need to go on the bus! Ride the bus to save money on gas, oil changes and vehicle maintenance. A $30 pass covers 10 rides within the county, add $10 more and increase your travel past the county line.

Safety: Studies continue to show that public transit is safer than driving an automobile. According to National Safety Council data, riding the bus is 170 times safer than riding in a car. As an added bonus, public transportation can reduce the number of cars on the road, meaning less traffic congestion and fewer chances for accidents. The drivers are required to take defensive driving courses, maintain acceptable health standards, pass background checks and in some cases pass CDL testing.

Health: While in larger cities people who use the bus as their main mode of transportation tend to be in better physical shape than those using their cars. By getting outside and walking to the closest bus stop, transit users are getting more exercise and fighting obesity. For us in our rural communities riding on the transit is still much less stressful than driving! Stress and frustration from driving have been linked to high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and overall decreased immune function which can lead to more colds and general illness.

Environment and resources: On a grander scale, Americans use more energy for transportation than for commercial, residential or industrial use. Did you know that buses emit 80% less carbon monoxide than the average car? Switching to public transit can also have a huge impact on gasoline use. If Americans used public transportation for just 10 percent of their daily travel needs, the U.S. would reduce its dependence on imported oil by more than 40 percent.

Community: Public transportation is an important factor in economic development. Transportation can also level the playing field for anyone who is without a driver’s license or does not own a vehicle. Huron County’s dependable transit system allows community members to more easily find and retain employment. Getting out on the bus is also a great way to meet new people in your community and make new friends.

Huron County’s transit services are coordinated by Senior Enrichment Services. While a 24 hour notice is required reservations can be made sooner to ensure the best possible schedule for the provider and the rider.

The first of the two services is Huron County Transit (HCT) which is a safe, reliable, and cost effective method of transportation open to the general public. This service is available for a flat fee of $3 per person each way within Huron County. HCT makes sure clients get to work, families get to appointments and kids to and from school and afternoon activities.

HCT out-of-county trips are available to take clients to medical appointments in Cleveland, Mansfield and Toledo. The U.S. 250 corridor includes destinations including Firelands Hospital, Northern Ohio Medical Specialist (NOMS), Sandusky Mall, Kohls and Meijers to name a few. Huron County Transit is a curb to curb service meaning it is possible to have pick up scheduled right in front of your home directly to your destination. Booking a pick up is as easy as a phone call 419-663-3340. Transit pass cards are available at the transit office; $30 for 10 in county trips, and $40 for 10 Out-of-County trips. (For seniors’ out-of-County trips cost $8 round trip.)

The second service is specifically tailored to Huron County residents 60 and over. Senior Express is a door to door service, which means the drivers assist the client from the front door of their home to their destination. It is great when family members are not available to drive to appointments or have enough time to get shopping done. Senior Express can be used to visit friends and relatives throughout the county and to stay involved in community activities. When pending weather conditions threaten to keep you away from appointments you can rely on this dependable service. Vehicles are equipped with lifts for assistance. This service is ideal for doctor’s appointments, trips to the grocery store, and social visits. Contact Senior Express at 419-668-8821, to schedule a trip. Amazingly this service operates on a donation based within Huron County.

Interested parties can contact executive director Roxanne Sandles with any questions at 419-668-6245.