Swapped signs soon to be fixed at Milan & Westwind avenues

Residents of Norwalk who bristled over the incorrect sign placement at the intersection of Milan and Westwind avenues can finally rest easy. The problem is soon to be corrected, said Public Works Director Joshua Snyder on Monday.

“The contractor has been notified, and a change order has been sent,” Snyder said. “It isn’t as quick as we would like, but there is paperwork associated with it.”

The public works director explained that filling out the necessary paperwork has slowed things down somewhat. He said the city has been aware of the problem, and has been working to correct it.

Although the mistake is subtle, it has provoked quite the response from concerned community members. As Snyder noted, anyone familiar with the area is unlikely to get lost at the intersection.

“Locals are obviously not looking for the name of that road,” he said, adding that he hoped no one has gotten lost.