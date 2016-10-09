Will your commute to work be affected? Area road closings, delays announced

ASHLAND COUNTY

State Route 58 ***UPDATE***

SR 58, between US 224 and Township Road 150, will close Friday, September 23 for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for northbound motorists is SR 58 to US 224, east on US 224 to SR 301, north on SR 301 to SR 162, west on SR 162 to SR 58, and reverse for southbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen October 8, 2016.

State Route 302

SR 302, from the Ashland/Wayne County line to the Village of Savannah, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a resurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers at all times. Access to all businesses will be maintained. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

State Route 39

SR 39, from SR 598 to the Village of Tiro, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a chip seal project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 294

SR 294, between Buhler Dr. and Township Rd 115, is closed for a railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for eastbound motorists is SR 294 to SR 4, south on SR 4 to US 23, south on US 23 to SR 309, east on SR 309 to SR 98, northeast on SR 98 to SR 294, and reverse for westbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen October 10, 2016.

State Route 598

SR 598, from Old Lincoln Highway to SR 39, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a chip seal project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

ERIE COUNTY

State Route 2

SR 2, from Joppa Road to the Lorain County line, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a microsurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 4 ***UPDATE***

SR 4, at its intersection with Strub Rd, will have no work impacting traffic as crews complete finalization work. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

US Route 6

US Route 6, just west of Hahn Road (Hahn Rd will be closed to through traffic), is closed for a culvert replacement and construction of a retaining wall. The detour route for US Route 6 eastbound motorists is US 6 to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 2, east on SR 2 to SR 60, north on SR 60 to US 6, and reverse for westbound motorists. The local detour route for Hahn Road for westbound US 6 motorists is US 6 to Frailey Rd, south on Frailey Rd to Darrow Rd, west on Darrow Rd to SR 61, north on SR 61 to US 6, and reverse for eastbound US 6 motorists. The road is expected to reopen November 2016.

US Route 250 ***UPDATE***

US 250 has nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday for driveway resurfacing at Ramada Drive, Fun Drive, Crossings Road, South and North Mall Drives, and commercial driveways. Daytime work on traffic signals, sidewalk concrete and restoration landscaping will continue from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/250. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be substantially complete in the fall of 2016.

HURON COUNTY

State Route 18

SR 18, at its bridge over US 20, is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction as part of a bridge repair project. Traffic will be shifted to one half of the bridge with one 12’ lane maintained in each direction. Work will continue on the project through October 2016.

US Route 250

US 250, at its bridge over US 20, is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction as part of a bridge repair project. Traffic will be shifted to one half of the bridge with one 12’ lane maintained in each direction. Work will continue on the project through October 2016.

State Route 162

SR 162, from the Village of Steuben to the Seneca County line, is reduced to one lane of traffic to complete pavement repairs and chip sealing. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

LORAIN COUNTY

State Route 2

SR 2, between the Ohio Turnpike/Interstate 90 split and Middle Ridge Road, is reduced to narrowed lanes of traffic for a major bridge rehabilitation project in a contraflow traffic pattern. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while navigating this work zone and watch for slower moving traffic as it merges in to an open lane. The project is expected to be complete in November 2016.

Township Road 39 (Oberlin Road)

TR 39 (Oberlin Rd), just north of Stang Rd, is closed for a bridge replacement. The detour route for northbound motorists is TR 39 (Oberlin Rd) to Stang Rd, east on Stang Rd to West Ridge Rd, north on West Ridge Rd to Middle Ridge Rd, west on Middle Ridge Rd to TR 39 (Oberlin Rd), and reverse for southbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen October 24, 2016.

State Route 57 ***UPDATE***

SR 57, from the Ohio Turnpike to Beechwood Drive will have daily shoulder closures. Motorists are advised to watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway and stopped traffic on the ramps. I-90 Eastbound and Westbound Ramps to SR 57 – Daily intermittent shoulder closures and partial lane closures are possible as crews install pavement markings and complete pavement striping. Intermittent daily lane closures on Midway Blvd and Griswold Rd from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for pavement repairs. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/57. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 57

SR 57, from 36th Street to 9th Street in the City of Lorain, will have daily lane closures as part of a resurfacing project. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained with flaggers. All business access will be maintained. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete October 31, 2016.

State Route 58/State Route 18

SR 58, in the Village of Wellington, has intermittent lane restrictions as part of a signal improvement project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 58

SR 58, from Park Ave. to North Ridge Rd., will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction as part of a resurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed. Work is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 82

SR 82, at its intersection with Boone Rd, will be reduced to one lane in each direction as part of an intersection improvement project. Boone Rd, both north and south of SR 82, is closed as turn lanes are being installed. The project is expected to be complete in November 2016

State Route 82

SR 82, from Hawk Rd to the Cuyahoga County line, will be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a preventive maintenance project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Work is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 83

SR 83, just north of East Capel Rd., is closed for railroad crossing repairs. The detour route for southbound motorists is SR 83 to SR 82, west on SR 82 to SR 57, south on SR 57 to SR 83, and reverse for northbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen October 21, 2016.

State Route 83

SR 83, in the City of Avon Lake, will have nightly lane restrictions Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of a resurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in July 2017.

State Route 611 (Henderson Memorial Bridge)

SR 611, at the Henderson Memorial Bridge, is reduced to one 11 ft lane width of traffic in each direction for bridge repairs. Work will continue on the project through November 2016.

MEDINA COUNTY

Interstate 71 Southbound Exit Ramp/State Route 303 ***UPDATE***

I-71 southbound exit ramp, at SR 303, and SR 303, just west of the I-71 Interchange, has lane restrictions as part of a ramp and road widening project. SR 303 will have possible intermittent daily lane closures as needed. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on SR 303 in each direction at all times. Delays are possible as crews work on signalization items and signal timing. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

Interstate 71

I-71, from just south of the Wayne County line to just south of I-76, will have evening single lane closures and nightly two lane closures as part of a preventive maintenance project. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

Interstate 71

I-71, between I-76 and SR 18, will have intermittent daily lane closures, Monday through Friday, with possible double lane closures at night, as part of a preventive maintenance project. The speed limit is restricted to 55 mph when workers/work zones are present. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

Interstate 76/State Route 94

I-76, at its interchange with SR 94, and SR 94 (High Street), in the City of Wadsworth, have intermittent single lane closures as part of the SR 94 corridor improvement project. I-76, at its interchange with SR 94, currently has the inside and outside shoulders closed. Off-peak hour lane closures are possible. SR 94 (High Street) is reduced to one lane of thru traffic in each direction with a center left turn lane to allow crews to complete the widening along the project corridor. All existing lanes have been reopened on Great Oaks Trail/Park Centre Drive. Specific project work can be found online at transportation.ohio.gov/94. Work will continue on the project through November 2016. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route when possible.

US Route 42 (Pearl Road)

US 42 (Pearl Road), at its intersection with Fenn Road, will have possible intermittent lane restrictions as crews complete project finalization work. Work will continue on the project through October 2016.

State Route 18

SR 18, from Boneta Road to just west of the Summit County line, will have possible intermittent lane restrictions as crews complete project finalization work. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 162

SR 162, from US 42 to SR 94 (excluding SR 3 overlap) and from SR 94 to the Summit County line, has daily intermittent lane closures as part of a preventive maintenance project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

US Route 224

US 224, from Lake Road east to I-76, will have possible intermittent lane closures as crews complete finalization work. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 606

SR 606, from SR 3 to SR 94, may be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a resurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

RICHLAND COUNTY

State Route 61

SR 61, from just west of London West Rd to east of Opdyke Rd, is reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a micro seal project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Routes 96 & 603

SR 96, from SR 13 to the Ashland County Line, and SR 603, from SR 96 to SR 61, will have intermittent daytime lane closures for a resurfacing project. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed. The project is expected to be complete October 31, 2016.

State Route 97

SR 97, at its interchange with Interstate 71, has narrowed lanes of traffic for a minor widening project. During this phase of the project, two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction and restricted to 10 feet lane widths. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete by the end of November 2016.

WAYNE COUNTY

State Route 95

SR 95, from the Ashland County line to SR 3, may be reduced to one lane of traffic as part of a resurfacing project. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 302

SR 302, from the City of Wooster to the Ashland County line, will have possible intermittent lane closures as crews complete finalization work as part of a chip seal project. The project is expected to be complete in October 2016.

State Route 604

SR 604, 1/2 mile west of Camp Road, is closed for bridge repairs. The detour route for eastbound motorists is US 42 to SR 302, south on SR 302 to SR 301, north on SR 301 to SR 604, and reverse for westbound motorists. The road is expected to reopen by the end of October 2016.