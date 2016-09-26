Aiport hangar gets a new coat of paint

Funding and paint was donated by the Norwalk Walmart store. The Friends of the Airport thank Walmart manager Chris DeLong, co-manager Taylor, Nancee Seitz and the ladies in the paint department for all their help.

As of Saturday, the only thing left to do was paint some trim. With that, another successful project was finished.

With the support of the local Walmart and volunteer efforts, they saved the county commissioners and the airport authority thousands of dollars in maintenance repairs for their county owned building.

Special thanks were given to Marcus Holtz and Dennis Sokol for their help earlier this week. A thank-you for Saturday's work went to Randy Birchfield, Mike Weisenberger, Roydan Smith and Dan LeClair.

The Friends of the Airport pledged to continue moving forward with the support of volunteers and supporters.