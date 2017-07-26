Get Humbled

I wanted to stray away from doing an autobiography or naming off all my achievements because as a recent graduate, I’ve done too much talking about myself.

Awards, records, times, and special honors are all great things that I’m proud of, but they don’t mean a lot in the big picture.

Being a Christian athlete can sometimes be a challenge. People will congratulate you on your achievements or ask how you accomplished whatever that achievement was and all you say is “Thank you”, or “I worked hard to get here”. Neither of those are the right answers though.

God gives you the abilities to do what you do; you can’t take His credit.

Philippians 2:3 says, “Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves”. God’s telling us here, don’t do things for yourself or for praise. Instead, do everything with humility, and put other people first.

Some people may have never heard of the name Morgan Luedy, but most people who have heard of me, know me from track.

I LOVE track and field. But God doesn’t say your biggest goal should be to go to the State Tournament or to be an All-American in college or to get rich from being the best athlete in the world. No, God’s greatest commandment was said in Matthew 22:37-39, “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. That is the first and great commandment”.

There is a reason it’s called a “Christian Athlete” and not an “Athlete Christian”.

I like to think of sports as a way to praise God. This is by giving Him props where props are due, thanking Him for every opportunity, and glorifying Him whether the outcome is what you want or not.

I don’t want to make this a sermon, but I do believe that life is more than sports and trying to prove you’re the best.

On the other hand, I’m definitely not against sports or winning: those are two of my favorite things! But, if the game or event doesn’t go well, life does go on.

Enjoy the personal growth, the people you meet, and most importantly, praise the Lord for every ability He’s blessed you with, and all those awards won’t seem like the biggest prize in the end.