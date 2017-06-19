Less work for me and it gives you a nice peek into what people read. The New London track team loves the Go Figure! columns I do every week. So what did they do? They made one themselves of their season. So this week’s Go Figure! comes straight to you from New London High School and teh Wildcats.

55-5

The record of both boys and girls team for every meet through conference.

133

Total points scored by the boys team to win the conference meet, breaking Crestview’s three-year winning streak.

102

Total points scored by senior boys at the conference meet.

8

Senior boys on the team and all of whom placed in individual events at the conference meet.

23

Number of times an individual or relay on the boys team scored at the conference meet (out of 30 opportunities)

4

Number of field events won by the boys “FIELD AND TRACK” team at the conference meet, each by a different athlete.

12

Number of boys who competed at the regional meet this year, in 8 different events (up from 5 boys in 4 events last year).

6

Number of first place finishes by girls at the conference meet.

6

Number of additions or updates to the Boys “All-Time” List.

18

Number of additions or updates to the Girls “All-Time” List.

2

Number of school records broken by the girls team this season (Morgan’s 200 record and the 4x4).

16

The number of teams the girls defeated to win the district meet.

4

The number of girls on the “FIELD AND TRACK” team who qualified to the regional meet in field events.

10

Number of girls who competed at the regional meet and the number of events they competed in.

6

Number of seconds the girls’ 4x4 team shaved off their time at the regional meet to set a new school record, win the event, and qualify for the state meet.

1979

The last year a girl’s 4x400m relay team from NL made it to the state meet.

8

Number of events that Eden Copley is now a part of on the NL “All-Time” List.

10

Number of events that Morgan Luedy is now a part of on the NL “All-Time” List.

1065.91

Total number of points scored in Morgan’s high school track and field career, including 310.75 from just this season. That has got to be a record.

1281.83

Total number of points scored by the boys team this spring.

1346

Total number of points scored by the girls team this spring.

If you have a Go Figure! column of your own about your favorite high school team, sent it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used next week.