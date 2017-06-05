The state track and field championships wrapped up after two very long days and brought a perfect ending to a very fun and interesting prep sports season. So it is only right that this week’s Go Figure! highlight everything that happened on Friday and Saturday on the track.

Lets get to it. Here is this week’s Go Figure!

9

Number of All-Ohioans crowned at the state track and field championships over the weekend. Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer and Joe Eskra, Western Reserve’s Brendan Oswalt and Colton Puder, New London’s Morgan Luedy, St. Paul’s Lily Dowdell, Meghan Hedrick, Gabby Scavuzzo and Olivia Powers all earned All-Ohio honors for their performances.

13-10

Height Edison’s Joe Eskra cleared in the Division II state pole vault championships making him the sixth best pole vaulter in Ohio. He finished his junior season on the podium at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus and took away All-Ohio honors.

21-04.25

The distance Western Reserve’s Colton Puder jumped in his first jump in the Division III long jump state championship finals giving him sixth place in the even and All-Ohio honors.

37.92

The time Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer ran in the 300-meter hurdles for a new personal record and a second place finish in the Division II state finals. He also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles giving him All-Ohio honors in two events.

3

Number of sports Ostheimer picked up All-Ohio honors in during his senior year. He was also All-Ohio in football and basketball.

6th

Place Western Reserve’s Brendan Oswalt took in the Division III 1,600-meter run. He ran the event in 4:26.09 giving him All-Ohio honors.

25.67

Time New London’s Morgan Luedy ran in the 200-meter dash giving her the fourth best time in the Division III race. She finished an All-Ohioan in the event.

4

Number of events Luedy competed in during the two day state track and field championships. She ran the 100-meter dash, the 4x400-meter relay and the long jump along with her 200-meter dash. She finished in ninth in the 100 and long jump while the 4x400 team also took ninth.

4:03.82

Time the St. Paul 4x400-meter relay team of Lily Dowdell, Meghan Hedrick, Gabby Scavuzzo and Olivia Powers ran the relay race in during the Division III state track and field championships. The team finished sixth in the state and all four girls earned All-Ohio honors.

3

Number of events Hedrick ran in during Saturday’s state finals. She ran in the 4x100 relay team that took ninth, the 800-meter run where she took 12th in the event after running a 2:20.14.

5:27.79

Time Dowdell ran the 1,600-meter run in during the state finals of the race. She took 11th place in the state as a freshman.

4:06.70

Time the New London 4x400-meter relay team finished the race in during the state finals to take ninth place.

If you see an interesting number from any sporting event this summer, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure! The column will be expanding to Indians, Cavs, Browns and other high school sports during the summer season.