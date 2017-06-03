Oswalt earns All-Ohio in 1,600

Then he left a little more in the trash can by the awards stand at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium during the state track and field championships on Saturday morning. Oswalt took part in the 1,600-meter final and walked away with a sixth place finish and an All-Ohio honor. After the race, Oswalt strolled to the tent by the awards stand and tossed up whatever else he had left in his stomach.

So did he really have anything left?

“No,” Oswalt said with a laugh. “That was everything I had. That was my personal record so I really did give everything I had. My last kick was tough; it was all gut-check and I knew it was going to be hard, but knowing it was my last race, I knew I had to go for it.”

Oswalt ran a 4:26.09 in the final race of his high school career and set a new PR to take with him to college.

Not only did his sixth place finish net him All-Ohio honors, but it tied fellow Western Reserve senior Colton Puder’s finish in the long jump from Friday.

“It is nice,” Oswalt said. “Coming into today, I knew my friend (Colton) Puder got sixth yesterday in the long jump so I figured I would go for it and try to top him or match him and I matched him. We had to throw in a little teammate to teammate competition one last time.”

Oswalt started out quick off the bat running his first 400 meters in 1:01.97. He dropped a bit of time on the second lap with a 1:09.14 and again in the third with a 1:11.45, but he posted a blazing 1:03.51 in the final lap of the race to catch a few runners and boost him into sixth place.

“I knew I needed to pick it up here in the finals,” Oswalt said. “These guys were starting to kick it into another gear a lot sooner than I usually do so I just held my pace until I knew I could trust myself to kick it in and hold it out.”

Oswalt walked out of the Jesse O with a bronze medal with nothing left to give, exactly the way he wanted to go.

