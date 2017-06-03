Luedy finishes off historic career with All-Ohio honor

The 4-event state qualifier competed in three finals races on Saturday morning. She finished her day with an All-Ohio finish in the 200-meter dash taking fourth in the event with a time of 25.67. After starting the day off with a ninth place finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.76, Luedy redeemed herself in the 200 to find herself on the podium.

Luedy was an All-Ohioan last season with a sixth place finish in the 100, but on Saturday it was the 200 that was her race.

“It is a couple of places higher than I finished last year and in a completely different event,” Luedy said. “But I think I am most proud of making it to finals in four events. I was glad I let my versatility show. It is very cool to be able to do all of the different events especially with going to college to be a heptathlon athlete.”

Luedy finished ahead of the fifth place runner by .09 seconds. She admitted the lane assignments was a key in her success in the race.

“I was excited to be in Lane 1 because that meant I could see everyone in front of me,” Luedy said. “That helped a lot and was a key factor. I could tell out of the corner of my eye that I took fourth and I just thought it was pretty good. My time was decent even though I didn’t PR, it was still decent. I am very happy with how I did and my team did as well.”

She also joined Eden Copley, Dana Gustely and Maryonna Cathey in the 4x400 as the team took ninth place with a 4:06.70. Although they did not make it to the podium, it provided the underclassmen an opportunity to run at the state championship level.

“The 4x400 is my favorite race so being able to come here and compete in this event with my teammates and going out and giving it our best was an amazing feeling and a lot of fun,” Cathey said. “It fuels the fire for next year.”

The experience taught Gustely that even the biggest of dreams are not out of reach.

“It all seems a little less big,” Gustely said. “Now that we are here and have experienced it, it seems a lot more reachable. It doesn’t seem as far away for me to say that I can make it to state and I can do great things. Our small little school in the middle of no where can make it this far.”

Copley ends her career on the biggest stage possible.

“I was very happy and excited just to be here, “Copley said. “Even for cross country and track, my goal was always to make it to state. I didn’t feel like we were going to make it, but finally my senior year we did. Ninth in the state was the worse we could do today and that is pretty good.”

Copley and Luedy were teammates on the Lady Wildcats’ district championship girls’ basketball team in 2016 and they go out as 4x400 relay state qualifying teammates.

“We are very lucky to be able to say we have had very good teammates and coaches who have been able to help us excel in all of our sports,” Copley said.

On the long drive back to New London from Columbus, it may have been the quietest and sleepiest two hours. But then again, the team may have wanted to go out for one more race.

