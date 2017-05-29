Ostheimer to make trip to state in 110-, 300-meter hurdles

That didn’t matter, though, because the Edison senior came in third place — made a new personal best time — to earn himself a berth in the Division II state track tournament this week.

“It feels pretty good,” Ostheimer said. “Especially with last year with me finishing seventh and getting a 15.22, to come back and (finish with a personal record of) 14.75 is pretty good. Obviously, it wasn’t what I wanted as I came into the finals in lane No. 4. But I can’t complain that much with PRing and going to state.”

Ostheimer later took second in the 300-meter hurdles, giving himself another opportunity at the state level.

“That was an exciting race. Coming down that back stretch, I thought I had (Galion’s Dylan McCollough) because I was gaining ground and the home-stretch is my best part of the 300’s race. Coming down to the last hurdle, we were neck-in-neck and he just got me by three hundreths of a second. But a 38.03 is a new PR for me. I’m looking to get even better next week.”

Going into the state tournament won’t be a walk in the park for Ostheimer, who will be joined by teammate Joe Eskra in the pole vault.

“I think just working hard this week at practice and it’s going to come down to how bad do I want it, because this is my last year running for Edison. It’s just going to come down to how bad do I want to win.”

How bad does he want to win?

“Pretty bad. I would do anything to win — that’s how bad.”

Ostheimer was the only local athlete to come out of Saturday’s Div. II regional meet at Lexington to earn a state berth.

Lady Charger Madison Moyer finished 6th in the 800-meter run at 2:23.13, while the boys’ 4x400 relay team of Ostheimer, Alex Neuberger, Gavin Schaeffer and Brandon Romell finished sixth, clocking in at 3:23.47.

Willard Lady Flash Emily Rothhaar took 10th in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:29.86.