St. Paul, New London and Monroeville runners make way to state

As a team, St. Paul was just 2.5 points shy of first place, which was claimed by Pleasant. New London notched fifth, followed by Monroeville at 21 and Plymouth 42.

The Region 11 runner-up Lady Flyers will be running in four events at the state meet.

“We were regional runner-up, which I think might be our first time in school history,” St. Paul coach John Rossman said. “That was something we didn’t have in our sights, but about halfway through the meet, we starting tallying points so that was kind of a nice thing to come out of regionals with. I’m completely proud of the girls for that. Regionals is always a tougher meet mentally than when you get to state because it’s the biggest hurdle and the last hurdle. When you actually punch your ticket, that’s a wonderful feeling.”

Freshman Lily Dowdell took second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:21.71 and junior Meghan Hedrick clocked in at 2:17.44 for third in the 800-meter run. The 4x100 relay team consisting of Emily Baker, Hedrick, Scavuzzo and Powers took first place with a time of 51.04. And the 4x400 team of Gabby Scavuzzo, Dowdell, Olivia Powers and Hedrick finished third, coming in at 4:02.95 — a new school record.

Rossman could not be more proud of his ladies and their efforts, not only on Friday, but throughout the season.

“The girls put their best foot forward. Down here it’s all about going top four and living to see the next week. We accomplished that and we’re proud of the girls.”

Olivia Powers broke two other school records in the 100- and 200-meter dash, but finished fifth in both events — one place shy of a state meet berth.

“I would say out of everyone, she just had a spectacular day. Track is a mixed bag and even though she broke two school records, it’s tough mentally. She lost by a total of (one-tenth of a second) in those two events. For her to come back after that and help break a school record in the 4x400, was just an absolutely tremendous out of her.”

The Lady Cats will be represented by Morgan Luedy (100- and 200-meter dash, long jump) and the 4x400 relay team of Dana Gustely, Eden Copley, Maryonna Cathey and Luedy.

Kirsten Smith will be Monroeville’s lone runner in the state, after she ran a 1:00.12 in the 400-meter dash.

WR’s Oswalt to run at state in 1600

TIFFIN — Only one local athlete made it out of Friday’s regional finals.

Western Reserve senior Brendan Oswalt is all too familiar with the Div. III state track meet, having made the trip last year in the 1600-meter run. Next week, he will right back down in Columbus — only this time with a little more experience under his belt.

Oswalt finished second in the event with a time of 4:26.88 — just two seconds ahead of fifth place.

“It's been my goal all of high school to place at the state meet and earn All-Ohio honors so that's what I've been aiming for” Oswalt said. “Going in last year I didn't know what to expect and nerves got the best of me. Going in this year with experience, I feel much more confident to go in and get it done. Experience is huge, you always see the seniors stepping up at the high levels for a reason and the experience gained will show at the big stage.”

Oswalt will have the company of teammate Colton Puder, who qualified for the long jump on Wednesday.

“We will both be competing on different days, so we'll both be huge supporters and motivators for each other,” Oswalt said.