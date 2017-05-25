Puder, Holida earn state tickets

After finishing second in the long jump, Puder had to scratch in both the 400 and 200 events Wednesday at the Tiffin Div. III regional track meet. Puder tweaked his hamstring and decided to pull out of both races and concentrate on the long jump next week.

All of the area Div. III boys competed in Tiffin, while the girls competed at Lancaster.

Puder jumped 21-11 to place second in the long jump behind Ryan Reiter of Eastwood at 22-00.5. Dorian Holida of Willard was fourth at 21-03.75 to capture the final ticket to next week’s state tournament in Columbus.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the state tournament in Columbus.

Jacob Allen, of New London, tied for seventh place in the pole vault at 12-6.

Western Reserve is tied for sixth place with eight points, while Willard is tied for 11th with five and New London is 18th with 1.5.

New London’s 4x800-meter relay team of Carson Coey, Curtis Joppeck, Jacob McIntosh and Myles Richards was 14th.

Advancing Wednesday to Friday’s finals were:

• New London’s 4x200-meter relay team of Jacob Molnar, Nick Moore, Jakob Logan and Billy Woodmancy in seventh.

• Spencer Cairns, of Western Reserve, sixth in the 300-meter hurdles.