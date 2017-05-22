Lets get to it. Here is this week’s Go Figure!

1

Number of hours between district championships for the New London Wildcats. The baseball team took home a district title at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in Galion in an 8-2 win over St. Paul. The Lady Wildcats claimed a district championship in track in Bucyrus at 1:30 p.m. giving New London two district trophies to add to the case.

9

The position in the batting order for New London’s Dylan Wallace in the lineup. Wallace had two RBI and a hit in the Wildcats’ district title game. He sparked a 5-run sixth inning that blew the game open.

4

Number of events New London’s Morgan Luedy will run in the regional track meet at Lancaster. Luedy advanced in the 100 and 200-meter dash, the long jump and the 4x400-meter relay.

11

Number of events the New London Lady Wildcats will compete in at the regional level. There are just 17 total events.

1995

The year the St. Paul 4x800 school record was broken before the Lady Flyers broke it again on Saturday with a 10:08.29. The team of Meghan Hedrick, Lily Dowdell, Kaeleigh Stang and Holly Powers took second in the district meet and advance to the regional meet this week.

1:50.96

Time it took the Monroeville Lady Eagles’ 4x200 team to complete the race in Saturday’s district meet. The team of Jordan Blackford, Adrian Barman, Brooke Barman ad Kristen Smith won the district title in the event.

4

Number of events Western Reserve’s Colton Puder will run in the regional track meet at Tiffin. Puder won the district title in the 400-meter dash and the long jump. He took second in the 200-meter dash and the 4x400-meter relay.

2:19.12

Time it took St. Paul’s Meghan Hedrick to run the 800-meter run as an individual. She won the district title on Saturday in the event while also breaking the school record.

9:55.36

Time it took the Norwalk Lady Truckers’ 4x800-meter relay team of Bethany Cring, Kaelyn Harkness, Jada Thomas and Lauryn Maloney to complete the race taking third at the Division I district meet. They are the only four Lady Truckers to make it to the regional meet this week.

2

Number of events Norwalk’s Trenten Morrow will run in the Division I regional meet this week after he advanced with a 100-meter dash with a 11.70 and the 4x100-meter relay team with Trevon Raymore, Tyler Horning and Carson Shover which ran a 44.44 in the event.

13-06

The height cleared by Norwalk’s Jake Sommers in the pole vault leading him to a second place finish and punching his ticket to the regional meet.

14.78

Time it took Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer recorded during his district race in the 110-meter hurdles. He took home the district title in the event while also winning the 300-meter hurdles with a 40.33 making him a 2-event district champ.

If you see an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!