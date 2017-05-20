Lady Cats claim district title, Individuals impress

The Lady Cats scored a grand total of 98 points to take home the title. They saw just two district championship events as Maryonna Cathey won the 300-meter hurdles and Morgan Luedy won the long jump to lead the New London Field and Track team. A total of 10 different Lady Widcats will find themselves in the Regional Tournament in Lancaster. They will be represented in 11 of the 17 total events.

Leading the way is senior Morgan Luedy who advanced in four different events after winning the long jump, taking second in the 100-meter dash, second in the 200-meter dash and second as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team with Dana Gustely, Eden Copley and Cathey. Luedy ran a 12.72 in the 100, a 25.76 in the 200 and leaped 16-00.25 in the long jump. The 4x400 team ran a 4:08.88.

“This is my first one (district title) after being runner-up the past few years,” Luedy said. “After the Firelands Conference meet, we had a little fire under us. We put all of our good groups together and things just fell into place for us today.”

As for what it takes to be a 4-event regional qualifier?

“I just train really hard and keep in my mind that there is an ultimate goal at the end,” Luedy said. “We have a lot of fun as a team and our 4x400 team is in the same training group as we have been the past few years. We hang out all the time and it is just great to have family as teammates.”

For New London coach Misty Ebinger, the district title was just a cherry on top.

“The funny thing is, our main objective was not to actually go out and win the meet, it just kind of happened,” Ebinger said. “We were looking to just advance as many kids out as we possibly could so to win it was amazing. To win this is a nice confidence boost going into next week and it also calms things down with the aggravation of how the conference meet went.”

The Lady Cats claim a district title one week after dropping the Firelands Conference championship by three points to St. Paul.

“I don’t know if it was motivation as much as they were just frustrated with how that meet went,” Ebinger said. “At that meet, many of them did so much better than they did all year. Today helps to refocus and gets us ready for the rest of the season.”

With a total of 10 girls and 11 events represented, the Lady Cats have some high expectations heading into the regional meet on Wednesday.

“We hope to just compete,” Ebinger said. “They always seem to run faster and compete better when they run against better competition. We are going to look for them to do even better next week.”

Sophomore Taylar Howell took third in the 100-meter hurdles wth a 17.44 to advanced being joined by South Central’s Libbie Rumsey who ran a 17.40 to take second.

In the girls 4x800-meter relay, the St. Paul team of Kaeleigh Stang, Holly Powers, Lily Dowdell and Meghan Hedrick took second to advance to the regional meet with a 10:08.29 breaking the school record sent in 1995.

In the boys 4x800, the New London team of Carson Coey, Curtis Joppeck, Jacob McIntosh and Myles Richards took third with an 8:48.47.

St Paul’s Olivia Powers advanced in the girls 100-meter dash with a 12.88 and a third place finish while in the boys 100-meter dash, New London’s Jacob Molnar ran an 11.60 and South Centrals Cristiano Murphy ran an 11.68 to take third and fourth.

The girls 4x200 team from Monroeville was named district champions after finishing the race in 1:50.96. The team of Jordan Blackford, Adrian Barman, Brookw Barman and Kristen Smith will take high hopes to the regional meet after their district championship performance. The Western Reserve team of Tabi Pausch, Morgan Spettle, Avery Tubbs and McKenna Woodruff took second with a 1:52.22 and the New London team of Abbey Keller, Eden Copley, Dana Gustely and Maryonna Cathey took third in the race with a 1:52.45.

In the boys 4x200, the New London team of Jacob Molnar, Nick Moore, Jakob Logan and Billy Woodmancy took home the district title with a 1:34.02. The Monroeville team of Tche Leroux, Skyler Scheid, Chayce Schaub and Max Horner took third with a 1:35.46.

St. Paul freshman Lily Dowdell continued her impressive week after being named FC MVP and took second in the 1,600-meter run with a 5:24.33.

Western Reserve’s Brenden Oswalt took second in the boys 1,600 with a 4:33.10 as the lone regional qualifier from the area.

The girls 4x100 St. Paul relay team of Emily Baker, Meghan Hedrick, Gabby Scavuzzo and Olivia Powers took home the district championship with a 51.71 time. South Central’s team of Libbie Rumsey, Izzy Hauler, Jenna West and Lexi Adams took fourth with a 53.46 to advance.

In the boys 4x100-meter relay, the St. Paul team of Cam Caizzo, Paul Pearce, Kaden Rossman and Joey Catalano took home second place with a 45.46 time while the New London team of Jacob Molnar, Nick Moore, Colin Cole and Billy Woodmancy took fourth with a 45.84.

Monroeville’s Kristen Smith was the district champion in the 400-meter dash with a 1:00.04 while McKenna Woodruff of Western Reserve took second with a 1:00.99.

Western Reserve’s Colton Puder took home the district title in the 400-meter dash with a winning time of 52.16. He also took home the district title in the long jump with a leap of 21-05.75 and took second in the 200-meter dash with a 23.00 and second in the boys 4x400 relay with Spencer Cairns, Brenden Oswalt and Riley Suhr with a 3:36.39.

In the girls 300-hurdles, New London’s Maryonna Cathey took the district championship with a 49.24 while Western’s Julia Tite took second with a 50.21 and St. Paul’s Anna Lukasko took third with a 50.24.

Western Reserve’s Spencer Cairns took second in the boys 300-hurdles with a 42.55.

St. Paul’s Meghan Hedrick broke the school record in the 800-meter run with a 2:19.24 and won the district championship in the event.

Western’s Brenden Oswalt won the district title with a 2:00.80 in the 800 as the lone area qualifier.

St. Paul’s Olivia Powers took third in the 200-meter dash running the race in 26.52 while Monroeville’s Kristen Smith ran a 27.27 to take fourth and advance to the regional meet.

South Central’s Cristiano Murphy took fourth in the 200 with a 23.72.

New London’s Gabrielle Osterland took fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a 12:45.80 while Plymouth’s Nathaniel Redden took third in teh boys race with a 10:18.67 and New London’s Curtis Joppeck took fourth with a 10:21.63.

The St. Paul 4x400 relay team of Lily Dowdell, Gabby Scavuzzo, Olivia Powers and Meghan Hedrick took home the district title with a 4:06.81 and the Western Reserve team of Tabi Pausch, Julia Tite, Morgan Spettle and McKenna Woodruff took fourth with a 4:19.99.

The St. Paul team of Jared Arnold, Cam Caizzo, Joey Catalano and Kaden Rossman took fourth in the 4x400 with a time of 3:36.92 to advance to the regional meet.

Plymouth’s Hannah Barber took home the district championship in the girls discus with a throw of 110-10 while New London’s Marisa Molnar took second with a 104-09.

New London’s Aidan Albaugh took fourth with a 141-09 in the discus. St. Paul’s Kamryn Maxwell took fourth in the girls high jump with a leap of 4-10.

Willard’s Nick Cofer is a 2-event regional qualifier with a third place finish in the high jump with a leap of 6-feet. He also advances in the shot put with a toss of 51-07.50. He will be joined by New London’s Cavin Zvosec and Monroeville’s Trey Leroux in the event after Zvosec threw the shot 48-09.50 and Leroux tossed it 46-06.25.

Willard’s Dorian Holida took third in the long jump with a leap of 20-09.50 and Monroeville’s Chayce Schaub took fourth with a 20-01.75.

Western’s Victoria Ramage took second in the girls shot put with a toss of 34-03.00. She will be joined by New London’s Ashley Anderson who tossed a 34-00.25 and Plymouth’s Hannah Barber who launched a 33-05.50 for fourth.

New London’s Emily Collins advanced in the girls pole vault with a 8-06 and New London’s Jacob Allen vaulted 11-feet in the boys competition. Both took second place.

New London won the girls district title with 98 points while St. Paul took 77 points for third, Western Reserve scored 44 for fourth, Monroeville took seventh with 38.5, South Central took 12th with 30 and Plymouth took 15th with 15 points.

Western Reserve took third in the boys team rankings with 69 points while New London took fourth with 67, Monroeville took ninth with 35.66, Willard took 10th with 31.66, St. Paul took 11th with 19.66, South Central took 14th with 14 and Plymouth took 16th with 10 points.

The boys qualifiers will be in action on Wednesday in Tiffin while the girl qualifiers travel to Lancaster.

