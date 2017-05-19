Truckers, Chargers will be well-represented at regional meets

The girls 4x800 team of Bethany Cring, Kaelyn Harkness, Jada Thomas and Lauryn Maloney took third in the event with a 9:55.36 to advance to the regional meet.

The boys 4x800 team of Owen Lottman, Mitchell Sommers, Ethan Bores and Jose Dominguez also advance after taking fourth with an 8:34.32.

Norwalk’s Trenten Morrow ran the 100-meter dash in 11.70 to advance to the regional meet in the event. He is also a regional qualifier as part of the 4x100 team with Trevon Raymore, Tyler Horning and Carson Shober who took second in the event with a 44.44 to advance to the regional meet.

Ethan Bores punched his ticket to the regional meet after taking fourth in the 800-meter run with a 2:00.87 and will represent the Truckers in Amhurst.

Jake Sommers took second in the boys pole vault with a vault of 13-06 to also make himself a regional qualifier.

The Lady Truckers took 12th out of 13 teams at the district meet with 14 points. The Truckers took seventh out of 14 teams with 42 total points.

In the Division II district meet at Oak Harbor, the Edison Chargers and Willard girls teams took to the track seeking success.

In the girls 4x800-meter relay, the Edison team of Isabel Chasney, Ashley Sneider, Carlie Shover and Madison Moyer took fourth with a 10:17.88 to advance to the regional meet.

The Edison boys 4x800-meter relay team took fourth with an 8:22.78. Tyler Coon, Daniel Lambert, Brandon Romell and Gavin Schaeffer will represent the Chargers at the regional meet next week.

Edison’s Bryce Ostheimer took care of business in the hurdle events as he claimed the district title in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. He ran the 110 in 14.78 while recording a 40.33 in the 300.

The 4x100 Edison relay team of Joseph Edkra, Dawson Timbs, Brady Patterson and Alex Neuberger took fourth with a 45.48 to advance to the regional meet.

Edison’s Madison Moyer took third in the 800-meter run with a 2:27.38 to punch her ticket to the regional meet next week.

Edison’s Gavin Schaeffer advances in the 800-meter run with a 2:01.07 and a third place finish. In the 3,200-meter run, Edison’s Tyler Coon is a regional qualifier after posting a 10:07.89 in the event.

In the boys 4x400-meter relay, the Edison team of Gavin Schaeffer, Alex Neuberger, Brandon Romell and Bryce Ostheimer took fourth in the event to be regional qualifiers after running a 3:28.24.

Edison’s Logan Collins took care of business in the throwing event placing second in the discus with a 143-06 and fourth in the shot with a 45-10.50 making him a regional qualifier in both events.

Edison’s Kennedy Ames leaped 5-01 in the high jump taking third in the event and advancing to the regional meet while Joseph Eskra took second in the pole vault with a jump of 13-06 to advance to the regional meet in the event as well.

The lone Willard regional qualifier was Emily Rothhaar in the 3,200-meter run after finishing the race in 12:01.46.

The Lady Chargers took 10th while the Lady Flashes took 11th out of 11 teams at the district meet. Edison scored 30 points while Willard took 26.

The Chargers took second overall out of 17 teams with 74 points.

The athletes advance to the regional meet in Lexington next week.