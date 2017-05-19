District champs crowned, qualifiers named on Day 1

In the girls 4x800-meter relay, the St. Paul Flyers’ team of Kaeleigh Stang, Holly Powers, Lily Dowdell and Meghan Hedrick took second place in the event to advance to the regional meet with a 10:08.29. The time was also a new school record that was 10:10.1 set in 1995. The relay team will be advancing to the Tiffin Regional next week.

The boys 4x800-relay team from New London also punched its ticket to the regional meet with a 8:48.47. The team of Carson Coey, Curtis Joppeck, Jacob McIntosh and Myles Richards will advance to the Tiffin Regional next week.

In the 100-meter hurdles, New London’s Taylar Howell took the second fastest qualifying time with a 17.67 in the event. South Central’s Libbie Rumsey took fifth in the preliminaries with an 18.23 while Monroeville’s Ashlynn Legg took the final qualifying spot with an 18.60. The three will be in the district final on Saturday in Bucyrus.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Western Reserve’s Spencer Cairns took fifth in the preliminaries with a 17.42 qualifying time. He will be joined by Monroeville’s Sawyer Schafer, who took sixth in the preliminaries with a 17.54, in the district final race.

In the girls 100-meter dash, four area sprinters will find themselves in the finals as St. Paul’s Olivia Powers took second with a 13.20, New London’s Morgan Luedy took third with a 13.44, South Central’s Lexi Adams took fifth with a 13.93 and Monroeville’s Brooke Barman took eighth with a 14.30. They will be in the final on Saturday.

In the boys 100-meter dash, three area sprinters will be in the finals after New London’s Jacob Molnar took third with an 11.91, South Central’s Cristiano Murphy took fourth with an 11.95 and Monroeville’s MaxHorner took seventh with a 12.21. They will compete on Saturday in the final.

In the girls 4x200-meter relay, Monroeville took the top qualifying time with a 1:52.78. The team of Jordan Blackford, Adrian Barman, Brooke Barman and Kristen Smith will look for a district title in the event. The team from New London, Abbey Keller, Eden Copley, Dana Gustely and Maryonna Cathey, took second in the preliminaries with a 1:54.48. The two teams will be joined by the team from Western Reserve, Tabi Pausch, Morgan Spettle, Avery Tubbs and McKenna Woodruff, as it took the third best qualifying time with a 1:54.85 and the team from South Central made up of Lexi Music, Holly Hale, Izzy Hauler and Lexi Adams who took fifth with a 1:55.36.

Three area boys 4x200-meter relay teams will be in the finals after New London’s team made of Jacob Molnar, Nick Moore, Jakob Logan and Billy Woodmancy took the top qualifying time with a 1:35.12. Monroeville’s team of Tche Leroux, Skyler Scheid, Chayce Schaub and Max Horner took second in the preliminaries with a 1:35.29 and the team from St. Paul made up of Joey Catalano, Paul Pearce, Kaden Rossman and Cam Caizzo took sixth with a 1:38.33 to make it to the finals.

In the 4x100-meter relay, the team from St. Paul made up of Emily Baker, Meghan Hedrick, Gabby Scavuzzo and Olivia Powers took the top qualifying time with a 52.34. South Central’s team of Libbi Rumsey, Izzy Hauler, Jenna West and Lexi Adams took third with a 53.24 while the team from Monroeville made up of Jordan Blackford, Sam Gardocky, Adrian Barman and Brooke Barman took sixth with a 54.40. Those three teams will be joined by Western Reserve’s team of Tabi Pausch, Kennedy Riley, Avery Tubbs and Kristine Royster who took seventh with a 53.83 and New London’s team of Emily Collins, Taylar Howell, Llissa Woodmancy and Zoey Mitchell who took eighth with a 55.07.

In the boys 4x100 relay, St. Paul’s team of Cam Caizzo, Paul Pearce, Kaden Rossman and Joey Catalano took third with a 45.57. The team from Monroeville made of Skyler Scheid, Blake Anderson, Chayce Schaub and Max Horner took fourth with a 45.85 and the New London team of Jacob Molnar, Nick Moore, Colin Cole and Billy Woodmancy took sixth with a 46.53. All three teams will be in the finals.

In the girls 400-meter dash, Monroeville’s Kristen Smith took the top time in the preliminaries with a 1:02.19 while St. Paul’s Gabby Scavuzzo took third with a 1:04.11 and Western Reserve’s McKenna Woodruff took fifth with a 1:04.54. The three will be in the district final race.

In the boys 400-meter dash, South Central’s Cristiano Murphy took fourth with a preliminary time of 54.41 and Western Reserve’s Colton Puder took eighth with a 55.13. The two will be in the district final race.

During the preliminaries of the girls 300-meter hurdles, New London’s Maryonna Cathey took the top qualifying time of 50.46. St. Paul’s Anna Lukasko took second with a 52.18, Western Reserve’s Julia Tite took third with a 52.26 and New London’s Taylar Howell took fifth with a 53.17.

In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Western Reserve’s Spencer Cairns took second with a 43.74 in the preliminaries while New London’s Zach Davidson took third with a 44.05 and Willard’s Brandon Carlson took seventh with a 45.13 to advance to the finals.

In the girls discus throw, Plymouth’s Hannah Barber was the district champion with a toss of 110-10 while New London’s Marisa Molnar took second with a 104-09. The two advance to the Tiffin Regional next week.

In the girls high jump, St. Paul’s Kamryn Maxwell was the lone Regional qualifier from the area with a fourth place finish with a leap of 4-10.

In the boys long jump, three of the Top 4 places were taken by area athletes. Western Reserve’s Colton Puder was the district champion with a leap of 21-05.73. Willard’s Dorian Holida took third with a 20-09.50 leap and Monroeville’s Chayce Schaub took fourth with a 20-01.75. All three will advance to the Tiffin Regional.

In the boys shot put, again, three of the Top 4 spots were owned by area athletes. Willard’s Nick Cofer took second with a 51-07.50 while New London’s Cavin Zvosec took third with a 48-09.50 and Monroeville’s Trey Leroux took fourth with a 46-06.25. All three are regional qualifiers.

New London’s Jacob Allen was the lone area qualifier in the boys pole vault as he took second with a vault of 11-feet. He is a regional qualifier.

The district meet continues at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bucyrus High School.