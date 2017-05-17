Pole vaulter Sommers advances to regional tourney

Norwalk had quite a lot of success in the preliminaries.

To start with, the Lady Trucker 4x800 relay team of Bethany Cring, Kaelyn Harkness, Jada Thomas and Lauryn Maloney placed third with a time of 9:55.36 to qualify for the district championships. Marley Geretz clocked in at 49.71 in the 300-meter hurdles. Kendall Bigler and Maloney will be running in the 800-meter run after coming in at 2:38.35 and 2:33.81, respectively. Harkness, Cring and Jada and Jasmine Thomas took fifth place in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:15.94.

On the boys’ side, the 4x800 relay team of Owen Lottman, Mitchell Sommers, Ethan Bores and Jose Dominguez qualified with a time of 8:34.32. Trenten Morrow will be competing in the 100- and 200-meter dash, while Carson Shober will be in the 100. Trevon Raymore, Tyler Horning, Morrow and Shober will be running in the 4x100 relay after clocking in at 44.45. Bores and Jad Oglesby qualified to compete in the 800-meter run.

The district championships will resume on Friday at 4 p.m.

Strong showing for Chargers in Div. II district prelims

OAK HARBOR — Edison is not slowing down.

The Charger boys will be participating in six events at the district finals on Friday after qualifying in the preliminaries on Wednesday. Edison will also be advancing discus-thrower Logan Collins to the regional tournament, after he notched second place with a throw of 143-06. Joseph Eskra will be in competing in the regional tournament as well, as he nabbed second place in the pole vault with a final of 13-06. The 4x800 relay team just made the cut for regionals, as they came in the No. 4 spot with a time of 8:22.79. That squad is comprised of freshmen Tyler Coon and Daniel Lambert and juniors Brandon Romell and Gavin Schaeffer.

As for the district finals on Friday, the Chargers are in good shape, as Schaeffer advanced in the 800-meter run, Lambert in the 1600-meter run, Bryce Ostheimer in both the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, the 4x100 relay team and the 4x400 relay team. The 4x100 team is made up of Eskra, Dawson Timbs, Brady Patterson and Alex Neuberger, while the 4x400 team consists of Schaeffer, Neuberger, Romell and Ostheimer.

Edison is currently in first place as a team with 24 points.

