Cofer, Holida show up big in NOL championship

With a throw of 135-9 in the discus, Holida took the top spot. Cofer launched the shot 49 feet and three inches for first place.

Both of Norwalk’s 4x800 relay teams notched second place. The team of Bethany Cring, Kaelyn Harkness, Jada Thomas and Lauryn Maloney came in at 9:47.46. The guys’ team of Owen Lottman, Chris Mohr, Ethan Bores and Jad Ogelsby clocked in at 8:29.66.

The Bellevue boys’ team took first place, scoring 138.5, Norwalk came in at fifth place with 85 points and Willard seventh with 57.5.

Ontario won the girls’ contest, scoring 143. The Lady Crimson Flashes notched sixth with 50.5 and the Truckers seventh with 37.5 points.

GIRLS

200 dash: 6. Wiers (W) 28.13; 8. Niajha Walker (W) 28.46.

400 dash: 7. Rosvanis (W) 1:03.83.

800 run: 8. Bigler (N) 2:31.

1600 run: 8. Adams (W) 5:42.

3200 run: 2. Rothhaar (W) 12:15.87; 6. Schloemer (W) 12:39.

300 hurdles: 2. Geretz (N) 48.88; 5. Vipperman (W) 52.13.

4x100 relay: 2. Willard (Mills, Wiers, Rosvanis, Walker) 52.45; 7. Norwalk (Morrow, Maurer, Horner, Barbee) 55.36.

4x200 relay: 1. Willard (Wiers, Rosvanis, Cok, Walker) 1:49.51; 5. Morrow, Maurer, Horner, Geretz) 1:53.39.

4x400 relay: 4. Norwalk (Thomas, Harkness, Cring, Maloney) 4:16.75; 7. Willard (Cok, Vipperman, Adams, Strayer) 4:50.78.

4x800 relay: 2. Norwalk (Cring, Harkness, Thomas, Maloney) 9:47.46; 5. Willard (Adams, Schloemer, Vipperman, Rothhaar) 10:31.63.

High jump: 7. Maurer (N) 4-4; 8. Rosvanis (W) 4-4.

Long jump: Thomas (N) 15-10.

Shot put: 7. Rhineberger (N) 29-11.

Discus: 6. Hurst (W) 102-10, 8. Ziemba (N) 98-01.

BOYS

100 dash: 3. Morrow (N) 11.52; 6. T. Raymore (N) 11.71.

200 dash: 5. Morrow (N) 23.72; 6. Tuttle (N) 23.85.

400 dash: Maloney (N) 54.41.

800 run: 3. Bores (N) 2:02.15; 8. Lottman (N) 2:13.03.

1600 run: 5. Dominguez (N) 4:46.58; 6. Sommers (N) 4:48.23; 8. Gillmor (W) 4:53.57.

3200 run: 4. Go (N) 10:33.27; 5. Vazquez (N) 10:33.93.

300 hurdles: 6. Wise (N) 44.52; 8. Carlson (W) 45.46.

4x100 relay: 3. Norwalk (Raymore, Horning, Morrow, Shober) 44.87; 7. Willard (Sherman, D. Holida, Sivongsac, J. Holida) 49.26.

4x200 relay: 4. Norwalk (Morrow, Raymore, Tuttle, Shober) 1:35.49; 7. Willard (Sanchez, Delgado, Holida, Sherman) 1:44.01.

4x400 relay: 5. Norwalk (Wise, Maloney, Phillips, Bores) 3:38.15; 7. Willard (Delgado, Sanchez, Luna, Morales) 4:01.39.

4x800 relay: 2. Norwalk (Lottman, Mohr, Bores, Ogelsby) 8:29.66; 4. Willard (Gillmor, Daub, Carlson, Sowers) 8:42.

High jump: 3. Cofer (W) 5-10; 5. J. Holida (W) 5-10; 6. Livingston (N) 5-8.

Pole vault: 2. Rhodes (N) 12-0.

Long jump: 3. D. Holida (W) 20-3.75; 8. Sivongsac (W) 18-8.75.

Shot put: 1. Cofer (W) 49-3; 7. Aicholtz (W) 40-11; 8. Dedinger (N) 40-6.

Discus: 1. J. Holida (W) 135-9; 3. Montgomery (W) 126-10; 4. Dedinger (N) 126-9.