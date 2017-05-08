Track Roundup | New London sweeps Bob Knoll Invite

Here are the complete results:
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 1 St. Paul 10:37.38 (Stang, Kaeleigh, Powers, Holly, Hammersmith, Megan, Dowdell, Lily), 2 New London 10:42.96 (Williams, Kaylin, Cathey, Maryonna, Shaver, Savannah, Copley, Eden), 3 Monroeville 11:19.11 (Stieber, Hannah, Brown, Maura, Brooks, Kennedy, Brown, Josee) 6 Western Reserve 12:17.00 (Shawver, Allison, Perkins, Brooke, Muenz, Joleen, White, Morgan).
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: 1 New London 8:58.46 (Coey, Carson, Joppeck, Curtis, Joppeck, Mitchell, Richards, Myles), 2 St. Paul 9:03.23 (Avendano, Noah, Tokarsky, Nate, Ceccoli, Luke, Arnold, Jared), 3 Monroeville 9:05.80 (Roeder, Rhett, Littlejohn, Kristopher, Carey, David, Littlejohn, Clayton), 6 Plymouth 9:33.83 (Elliott, Ethan, Bowser, Nick, Collins, Michael, Burnett, Aaron), 7 Western Reserve 9:40.25 (Hunter, Breckyn, Beaudin, Sam, Thomas, Makaiah, Oswalt, Brenden)
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1 Howell, Taylar, New London 17.71, 2 Rumsey, Libbie, South Central 17.79, 6 Lukasko, Anna, St. Paul 18.44, 7 Tite, Julia, Western Reserve 18.53, 8 Swords, Erykah, New London 18.60, 9 Millis, Abby, Monroeville 18.70, 10 Mckee, Ellery, South Central 18.73, 11 Legg, Ashlynn, Monroeville 18.93, 12 Spettel, Claire, St. Paul 19.92, 13 Fannin, Keragan, Western Reserve 20.02.
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1 Schafer, Sawyer, Monroeville 17.25, 3 Davidson, Zach, New London 17.64, 4 Cairns, Spencer, Western Reserve 17.78, 5 Holland, Alex, South Central 17.92, 7 Kluding, Avery, Monroeville 18.62, 8 Seidel, Colin, South Central 18.68, 10 Shepherd, Jordan, St. Paul 20.32, 11 Allen, Jacob, New London 20.34, 13 Thomas, Makaiah, Western Reserve 22.57.
Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1 Luedy, Morgan, New London 12.59R, 2 Powers, Olivia, St. Paul 12.87, 4 Adams, Lexi, South Central 13.38, 5 Barman, Brooke, Monroeville 13.72, 7 Hauler, Izzy, South Central 13.88, 8 Baker, Emily, St. Paul 13.95, 9 Blackford, Jordan, Monroeville 14.00, 11 Royster, Kristine, Western Reserve 14.25, 12 Pausch, Tabi, Western Reserve 14.60, 13 Carmean, Callie, New London 15.01, 14 Williams, Abby, Plymouth 15.27, 17 Laser, Dora, Plymouth 16.00.
Boys 100 Meter Dash: 2 Molnar, Jacob, New London 11.28, 3 Puder, Colton, Western Reserve 11.41, 4 Moore, Nick, New London 11.61, 6 Horner, Max, Monroeville 11.75, 9 Murphy, Cristiano, South Central 11.89, 10 Catalano, Joey, St. Paul 11.90, 11 Von Stein, Dawson, Plymouth 11.93, 12 Scheid, Skyler, Monroeville 12.18, 13 Smith, Treg, St. Paul 12.23, 15 Caudill, Ethan, South Central 12.45, 16 Carroll, Dylan, Plymouth 12.55, 18 Holbrook, Josh, Western Reserve 14.44.
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: 1 Monroeville 1:53.89 (Blackford, Jordan, Barman, Adrian, Barman, Brooke, Smith, Kristen), 2 St. Paul 1:55.38 (Scavuzzo, Gabby, Lukasko, Anna, Hedrick, Meghan, Powers, Olivia), 3 South Central 2:00.92 (Hauler, Izzy, Hale, Holly, West, Jenna, Rumsey, Libbie), 5 Western Reserve 2:05.16, (Pausch, Tabi, Tubbs, Avery, Spettle, Morgan, Royster, Kristine), 6 New London 2:10.83 (Mitchell, Zoey, Gustely, Dana, Swisher, Karina, Cathey, Maryonna) 7 Plymouth 2:22.02 (Caudill, Claudia, Laser, Dora, Cole, Kendra, Williams, Abby).
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 1 Monroeville 1:36.20 (Leroux, Tche, Burns, Conar, Schaub, Chayce, Horner, Max), 2 St. Paul 1:37.40 (Catalano, Joey, Pearce, Paul, Rossman, Kaden, Caizzo, Cam), 5 Western Reserve 1:41.28 (Antill, Isaiah, Suhr, Riley, Benesh, Cody, Cairns, Spencer), 6 New London 1:43.80 (Richards, Myles, Cole, Colin, Allen, Jacob, Logan, Jakob), 7 South Central 1:46.24 (Caudill, Ethan, Gifford, Ethan, Bacon, Grant, Cook, Jay), 8 Plymouth 1:47.39 (Carroll, Dylan, Cox, Luke, Prosser, Jacob, Cox, Josh).
Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1 Dowdell, Lily, St. Paul 5:38.81, 3 Stang, Kaeleigh St. Paul 6:01.27, 4 Allen, Sidney New London 6:07.68, 5 Osterland, Gabrielle New London 6:08.19, 6 Porter, Jessica Plymouth 6:19.59, 7 Brown, Josee Monroeville 6:27.09, 9 Shawver, Allison Western Reserve 6:55.00, 11 Carey, Rachel Monroeville 7:13.52, 12 Pope, Chesne South Central 7:24.23, 13 Rose, Emily Western Reserve 7:28.81.
Boys 1600 Meter Run: 1 Oswalt, Brenden Western Reserve 4:40.95, 2 Redden, Nathaniel Plymouth 4:51.19, 3 Arnold, Jared St. Paul 4:56.74, 5 Albaugh, Dominic New London 5:02.90, 6 Littlejohn, Clayton Monroeville 5:07.34, 8 Joppeck, Mitchell New London 5:13.34, 9 Hunter, Breckyn Western Reserve 5:17.14, 10 Ceccoli, Luke St. Paul 5:22.94, 13 Bowser, Nick Plymouth 5:42.77, 15 Carey, David Monroeville 6:00.95, 17 Wright, Josiah South Central 6:38.42, 18 Parlett, Ethan South Central 6:44.02.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: 1 St. Paul 52.73 (Baker, Emily, Hedrick, Meghan, Scavuzzo, Gabby, Powers, Olivia), 3 South Central 54.50 (Hauler, Izzy, Rumsey, Libbie, West, Jenna, Adams, Lexi), 5 Monroeville 54.96 (Blackford, Jordan, Gardocky, Sam, Barman, Adrian, Barman, Brooke), 6 Western Reserve 56.16 (Pausch, Tabi, Riley, Kennedy, Tubbs, Avery, Royster, Kristine), 8 New London 58.44 (Collins, Emily, Howell, Taylar, Woodmancy, Ilissa, Mitchell, Zoey) 9 Plymouth 1:02.06 (Williams, Abby, Laser, Dora, Caudill, Claudia, Cole, Kendra).
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay: 1 St. Paul 46.69 (Caizzo, Cam, Pearce, Paul, Rossman, Kaden, Catalano, Joey), 3 Monroeville 46.90 (Scheid, Skyler, Burns, Conar, Schaub, Chayce, Horner, Max) 5 New London 48.55 (Richards, Myles, Sullivan, Haven, Cole, Colin, Moore, Nick), 6 Plymouth 49.69 (Carroll, Dylan, Cox, Luke, Prosser, Jacob, Von Stein, Dawson) 7 Western Reserve 50.41 (Antill, Isaiah, Benesh, Cody, Beaudin, Sam, Braden, Gavin)
Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1 Luedy, Morgan New London 59.97, 2 Smith, Kristen Monroeville 1:01.31, 4 Scavuzzo, Gabby St. Paul 1:05.01, 5 Spettle, Morgan Western Reserve 1:05.86, 7 Gustely, Dana New London 1:06.97, 8 Brooks, Kennedy Monroeville 1:07.93, 9 Powers, Holly St. Paul 1:08.69, 11 White, Morgan Western Reserve 1:09.14, 12 Music, Lexi South Central 1:09.25, 15 Caudill, Claudia Plymouth 1:16.53, 16 Cole, Kendra Plymouth 1:26.84.
Boys 400 Meter Dash: 2 Logan, Jakob New London 53.91, 5 Murphy, Cristiano South Central 55.31, 7 Sands, Sean New London 56.37, 8 Roeder, Rhett Monroeville 56.69, 9 Suhr, Riley Western Reserve 56.75, 10 Sweet, Hunter St. Paul 58.45, 11 McCall, Brandon St. Paul 59.44, 14 Wasniak, Cole South Central 1:00.70, 15 Cox, Josh Plymouth 1:01.86, 16 Casto, Tanner Western Reserve 1:26.43.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 1 Tite, Julia Western Reserve 49.13, 2 Cathey, Maryonna New London 49.86, 3 Howell, Taylar New London 52.33, 4 Lukasko, Anna St. Paul 52.49, 5 Maxwell, Kamryn St. Paul 54.27, 6 Legg, Ashlynn Monroeville 55.67, 7 Dalton, Amelia Monroeville 55.71, 8 Mckee, Ellery South Central 57.79, 9 Fannin, Keragan Western Reserve 59.92.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 1 Davidson, Zach New London 43.52, 2 Cairns, Spencer Western Reserve 43.70, 3 Schafer, Sawyer Monroeville 44.25, 5 Allen, Jacob New London 49.06, 7 Shepherd, Jordan St. Paul 50.70, 10 Kluding, Avery Monroeville 52.83.
Girls 800 Meter Run: 1 Hedrick, Meghan St. Paul 2:21.50R, 2 Copley, Eden New London 2:37.21, 3 Hale, Holly South Central 2:40.19, 4 Williams, Kaylin New London 2:42.20, 5 Stieber, Hannah Monroeville 2:43.44, 7 Hammersmith, Megan St. Paul 2:51.69, 8 Brown, Maura Monroeville 2:57.52, 10 Shawver, Allison Western Reserve 3:06.47, 11 Pope, Chesne South Central 3:26.01.
Boys 800 Meter Run: 1 Oswalt, Brenden Western Reserve 2:03.12, 3 Elliott, Ethan Plymouth 2:12.04, 4 Littlejohn, Kristopher Monroeville 2:15.21, 5 McIntosh, Jacob New London 2:15.87, 6 Avendano, Noah St. Paul 2:17.01, 7 Reed, Aaron New London 2:18.49, 8 McCall, Brandon St. Paul 2:18.50, 9 Sherer, Tyler South Central 2:18.85, 10 Cook, Jay South Central 2:19.96, 12 Hunter, Breckyn Western Reserve 2:22.36, 15 Roeder, Rhett Monroeville 2:31.23, 16 Collins, Michael Plymouth 2:34.00.
Girls 200 Meter Dash: 2 Smith, Kristen Monroeville 27.68, 3 Adams, Lexi South Central 28.11, 5 Blackford, Jordan Monroeville 28.84, 6 Keller, Abbey New London 29.24, 7 Music, Lexi South Central 29.74, 8 Royster, Kristine Western Reserve 29.84, 9 Mitchell, Zoey New London 30.26, 10 Schoen, Halle St. Paul 31.42, 11 Williams, Abby Plymouth 32.24, 13 Spettel, Claire St. Paul 32.58, 14 Cole, Kendra Plymouth 32.93.
Boys 200 Meter Dash: 2 Puder, Colton Western Reserve 22.71, 3 Molnar, Jacob New London 23.70, 4 Woodmancy, Billy New London 23.77, 5 Leroux, Tche Monroeville 23.90, 7 Von Stein, Dawson Plymouth 24.15, 8 Murphy, Cristiano South Central 24.26, 9 Braden, Gavin Western Reserve 24.63, 10 Horner, Max Monroeville 24.98, 12 Prosser, Jacob Plymouth 25.46, 13 Moffit, Owen St. Paul 25.63, 14 Sweet, Hunter St. Paul 26.04, 15 Bacon, Grant South Central 27.09.
Girls 3200 Meter Run: 2 Perkins, Brooke Western Reserve 13:34.47, 3 Redden, Eliza Plymouth 13:48.74, 4 Null, Cheyenne St. Paul 13:56.27, 6 Wnek, Paige St. Paul 14:38.80, 7 Ruggles-Wolfram, Angie New London 15:21.76, 8 Carey, Rachel Monroeville 15:34.90.
Boys 3200 Meter Run: 2 Coey, Carson New London 10:47.49, 3 Tokarsky, Nate St. Paul 11:11.49, 4 Robinson, Justin Plymouth 11:12.76, 5 Littlejohn, Clayton Monroeville 11:13.59, 6 Sigsworth, Sam St. Paul 11:19.79, 8 Good, Caleb New London 11:42.84, 10 Beaudin, Sam Western Reserve 12:32.76, 12 Oney, Steve South Central 13:22.48.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 1 New London 4:18.22 (Swisher, Karina, Copley, Eden, Cathey, Maryonna, Luedy, Morgan), 2 St. Paul 4:29.22 (Powers, Holly, Dowdell, Lily, Stang, Kaeleigh, Baker, Emily), 3 Monroeville 4:29.91 (Barman, Brooke, Barman, Adrian, Brooks, Kennedy, Smith, Kristen), 4 South Central 4:32.09 (Hale, Holly, Rumsey, Libbie, Music, Lexi, Adams, Lexi), 5 Western Reserve 4:32.66 (Pausch, Tabi, Tubbs, Avery, Spettle, Morgan, Tite, Julia)
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 1 St. Paul 3:43.56 (Caizzo, Cam, Arnold, Jared, Pearce, Paul, Rossman, Kaden) 3 New London 3:48.03 (Richards, Myles, Joppeck, Curtis, Woodmancy, Billy, Logan, Jakob), 5 Monroeville 3:50.69 (Roeder, Rhett, Leroux, Tche, Scheid, Skyler, Littlejohn, Kristopher), 6 South Central 3:53.85 (Caudill, Ethan, Holland, Alex, Sherer, Tyler, Wasniak, Cole) 7 Western Reserve 3:57.87 (Antill, Isaiah, Suhr, Riley, Thomas, Makaiah, Cairns, Spencer) 8 Plymouth 4:01.14 (Elliott, Ethan, Cox, Josh, Cox, Luke, Prosser, Jacob).
Girls Discus Throw: 1 Molnar, Marisa New London 118-08, 2 Ramage, Victoria Western Reserve 113-11, 4 Barber, Hannah Plymouth 109-06, 5 Button, Amber South Central 100-07, 6 Good, Alyssa Western Reserve 98-10, 7 Anderson, Ashley New London 93-03, 9 Lukasko, Lauren St. Paul 90-01, 10 Opper, Amelia Monroeville 89-00, 12 Doughty, Megan Monroeville 81-00, 13 Fry, Madison South Central 80-05, 14 Hammersmith, Megan St. Paul 59-04.
Boys Discus Throw: 1 Albaugh, Aidan New London 146-04, 2 Stevens, Noah Western Reserve 143-09, 3 Braden, Gavin Western Reserve 136-01, 4 Zvosec, Cavin New London 122-09, 6 Hedrick, Davis St. Paul 118-05, 8 Leroux, Trey Monroeville 109-07, 9 Reising, Tommy South Central 108-07, 10 Grine, Danny St. Paul 100-08, 12 Wheeler, Marshal South Central 88-03, 13 Leroux, Tche Monroeville 86-08, 16 Elliott, Ethan Plymouth 51-02, 17 Burnett, Aaron Plymouth 41-01.
Girls High Jump: 1 Maxwell, Kamryn St. Paul 5-00.00, 3 Schoen, Halle St. Paul 4-06.00, 3 Spettle, Morgan Western Reserve 4-06.00, 6 Palmer, Kelsie Monroeville 4-06.00, 8 Copley, Eden New London 4-06.00, 10 Barman, Adrian Monroeville 4-03.00, 10 Fannin, Keragan Western Reserve 4-03.00, 12 Shaver, Savannah New London 4-00.00.
Boys High Jump: 1 Moffit, Owen St. Paul 5-09.00, 2 Molnar, Jacob New London 5-06.00, 4 Schaub, Chayce Monroeville 5-06.00, 4 Smith, Treg St. Paul 5-06.00, 6 Schafer, Sawyer Monroeville 5-06.00, 7 Suhr, Riley Western Reserve 5-06.00, 8 Woodmancy, Billy New London 5-03.00, 9 Collins, Michael Plymouth 5-03.00.
Girls Long Jump: 1 Luedy, Morgan New London 17-00.50, 3 Hauler, Izzy South Central 15-06.75, 6 Tubbs, Avery Western Reserve 14-05.00, 7 Maxwell, Kamryn St. Paul 14-04.75, 8 Collins, Emily New London 14-02.75, 9 Tite, Julia Western Reserve 13-11.75, 10 Dalton, Amelia Monroeville 13-08.50, 11 Mckee, Ellery South Central 13-02.75, 12 Schoen, Halle St. Paul 13-01.75, 14 Gardocky, Sam Monroeville 12-03.50, 16 Laser, Dora Plymouth 11-05.75.
Boys Long Jump: 1 Puder, Colton Western Reserve 21-07.75, 2 Molnar, Jacob New London 19-08.00, 4 Woodmancy, Billy New London 18-07.25, 5 Schaub, Chayce Monroeville 18-06.25, 7 Meyer, Eli St. Paul 17-04.00, 9 Kluding, Avery Monroeville 17-01.50, 10 Wasniak, Cole South Central 16-07.50, 11 Wright, Josiah South Central 16-06.75, 12 Collins, Michael Plymouth 16-05.25, 13 Beaudin, Sam Western Reserve 15-11.00, 15 Carroll, Dylan Plymouth 15-09.50, 17 Moffit, Owen St. Paul 14-07.00.
Girls Shot Put: 2 Ramage, Victoria Western Reserve 34-07.00, 3 Barber, Hannah Plymouth 33-07.00, 4 Anderson, Ashley New London 31-09.50, 5 Button, Amber South Central 31-09.00, 6 Molnar, Marisa New London 31-05.00, 7 Lukasko, Lauren St. Paul 31-03.00, 8 Burton, Allie South Central 27-06.00, 9 Doughty, Megan Monroeville 27-00.50, 10 Herner, Sydney St. Paul 26-07.00, 13 Livermoore, Kylie Western Reserve 24-11.00, 14 Clingman, Rachel Monroeville 24-09.00.
Boys Shot Put: 1 Zvosec, Cavin New London 50-00.00, 2 Leroux, Trey Monroeville 45-02.00, 3 Braden, Gavin Western Reserve 43-08.00, 4 Albaugh, Aidan New London 43-05.00, 5 Hedrick, Davis St. Paul 42-01.00, 6 Stevens, Noah Western Reserve 40-05.00, 7 Reising, Tommy South Central 39-07.00, 9 Wheeler, Marshal South Central 35-03.00, 10 Walls, Montgomery Monroeville, 34-02.00, 12 Grine, Danny St. Paul 33-06.00, 16 Burnett, Aaron Plymouth 24-07.00.
Girls Pole Vault: 1 Collins, Emily New London 9-00.00, 3 Mitchell, Zoey New London 6-06.00, 4 West, Jenna South Central 6-06.00.
Boys Pole Vault: 1 Allen, Jacob New London 13-00.00, 3 Kalizewski, Ben New London 8-06.00.
Girls Team Rankings: 1) New London 143.50, 2) St. Paul 117, 3) Keystone 75.50, 4) Black River 70, 5) South Central 67, 6) Monroeville 66.50, 7) Western Reserve 66, 8) Plymouth 22, 9) Open Door Christian 21.50.
Boys Team Rankings: 1) New London 164, 2) Western Reserve 92, 3) Monroeville 84.50, 4) St. Paul 80.50, 5) Keystone 79, 6) Black River 57, 7) Open Door Christian 43, 8) Plymouth 29.