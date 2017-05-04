Sommers breaks pole vault record again

After breaking the pole vault record earlier in the season, Jake Sommers did it again with a vault of 14-feet-1 also giving him a new personal record in the process. The Truckers took second behind Bellevue and ahead of Huron. The Lady Trucker took third place in their meet with the two schools.

Here are the complete results for the Truckers:

Boys

Discus: 2. Dendinger, Norwalk 124-8.

Shot Put: 2. Dendinger, Norwalk 42-8.5.

High Jump: Livingston, Norwalk 5-2.

Pole Vault: 1. Sommers, Norwalk 14-1, 3. Rhodes, Norwalk 13-6.

4x800 Relay: 1. Davis, Khomen, Lottman, Bones, Norwalk 9:02.

4x200 Relay: 2. Morrow, Raymore, Tuttle, Shober, Norwalk 1:35.9

1600 Meter Run: 1. Lottman, Norwalk 4:47.6, 3. Sommers, Norwalk 4:52.3, 4. Dominique, Norwalk 4:52.7.

4x100 Relay: 2. Tuttle, Horning, Morrow, Shobert, Norwalk 44.9.

400 Meter Dash: 4. Bones, Norwalk 1:01

300 Hurdles: 4. Wise, Norwalk 45.8.

800 Run: 1. Bores, Norwalk 2:05, 4. Ogelsby, Norwalk 2:17.

200 Dash: 2. Tuttle, Noralk 23.7.

3200 Run: 1. Coo, Norwalk 10:27, 3. Phillips, Norwalk 11:30.4.

4x400 Relay: 2. Bones, Maloney, Ogelsby, Wise, Norwalk 3:48.6

Boys Standings: 1.Bellevue 101.5, Norwalk 54.5, Huron 18.

Girls

Discus: 3. Ziemba, Norwalk 92-3, 4. Kirchbaub, Norwalk 86-8.

Shot Put: 3. Rhineberg, Norwalk 31-1.5, 4. Ziemba, Norwalk 30-1.5.

Long Jump: 2. Thomas, Norwalk 14-3.25.

High Jump: 2. McNeal, Norwalk 4-4, 3. Maurer, Norwalk 4-4.

4x200 Relay: 2. Horner, Rospert, Mauer, Geretz, Norwalk 1:59.5.

1600 Run: 3. Coe, Norwalk 6:03.6.

4x100: 2. Faylor, Jawouske, Nolan, McNeal, Norwalk 1:01.1.

300 Hurdles: 1. Geretz, Norwalk 51.0.

800 Run: 1. Jada Thomas, Norwalk 2:40.5.

200 Dash: 2. Horner, Norwalk 28.7.

3200 Run: 3. Dominque, Norwalk 13:36.6.