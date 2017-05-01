Duo goes 5-for-5 in OAC Meet

It was a stellar 2017 Ohio Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Meet over the weekend for the two St. Paul graduates who compete for Heidelberg University. Junior Olivia Hipp placed in all three of her events while sophomore, Wes Fritz, was two for two, showing the highest spot of the duo with a second place in his specialty, the high jump.

Fritz, who had hoped to have the kind of day that would have got him closer to that elusive 6-feet-10.75 height which would have placed him second in Division III in the country, just could not make it happen on an afternoon where everyone had off days, As it turned out, he finished second behind the favored Antone Tress, a junior from Wilmington College. Tress won the event with a leap of 6-7 while Fritz was one of four entries who cleared 6-4.75. He got the runner-up spot by clearing that height on the first attempt. Two jumpers from Mt. Union and one from Ohio Northern also cleared 6-4.75.

“I just did not seem to be committed like I usually am,” Fritz admitted in talking about his specialty. “Second is not bad in a conference meet but my height was nothing great.

“And I can’t blame it on the weather. A storm blew through in the morning which delayed the high jump for two and a half hours but everyone had to set through it. No one got wet in the afternoon which was amazing.

“I was just short of my personal best in the long jump and that gives me confidence that I can shoot for that honor of the OAC Field Event Athlete of the Year next spring,” Fritz added.

It was Fritz’s effort in the long jump that was the surprise. Working on Friday afternoon in an event he spends little time at, he finished seventh with a leap of 20-10 ¼, hitting that mark on his very first attempt of the day. He had other measured efforts of 20-10, 20-4 and 20-1/2.

Hayden Snow, a freshman from John Carroll won the long jump with a leap of 23-9.25. Capital’s Logan Allison, a junior, was second at 22-8. Three Mt. Union entries finished in the next three places.

Hipp continued her consistency, entering the javelin on Friday, finishing fifth, and the long jump where she finished eighth. Then on Saturday, she placed third in the high jump.

Hipp picked up four points for The Berg in the javelin with her throw of 97-8.75. She also had measured heaves of 97-2.25, 97-2 and 96-9.25.

Sophomore Nicole Pilewski from John Carroll won the event with a throw of 124-8. Kendra Paul, a junior from Ohio Northern was second at 122-0.

Hipp was also consistent in the long jump, Her leap of 16-7 got her the final paying spot. She had earlier leaps of 16-0, 16-2, 15-7 and 15-6.50.

Kelsey Commager from Ohio Northern won the long jump with a leap of 18-1/2. Dana Crofast from Mt. Union was second at 17-11.50.

Baldwin Wallace senior Erin Kasper won the high jump quite handily, going 5-5.25. The next three entries, including Hipp, all cleared 5-2.75 but on order of misses they placed this way, John Carroll freshman Chelbi Graham was second, Hipp third and then Nikki Linn from John Carroll fourth.

Hipp passed the first two heights and then made the next height on the first attempt. She needed her third effort at 5-2.75. She then missed three times at 5-3.75.

“I stayed calm for two days and just concentrated on staying within myself in all three events,” Hipp explained. “Our high jump was delayed four hours by the weather but I still did fairly well, not a personal P.R. but still the second-best height of the competition. That 16-7 in the long jump was my personal best, however. My first throw in the javelin got me that fifth place finish.”