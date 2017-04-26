Track Roundup | NL, M'Ville results

New London, Monroeville at Margaretta

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 1 New London 11:23.3, 3 Monroeville 12:01.5,

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: 1 Monroeville 9:09.7, 2 New London 9:10.6.

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 1 Luedy, Morgan, New London 16.4, 4 Howell, Taylar, New London 17.8, 5 Legg, Ashlynn, Monroeville 18.4, 6 Millis, Abby, Monroeville 18.7, 6 Dalton, Amelia, Monroeville 18.7, 11 Swords, Erykah, New London 19.4, 13 Roberts, Ryleigh, Monroeville 21, 14 Green, Lexi, Monroeville 21.5, 15 Keller, Abbey, New London, 22.1.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 1 Schafer, Sawyer, Monroeville 17.1, 3 Kluding, Avery, Monroeville 17.9.

Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1 Collins, Emily, New London 13.7, 4 Jenks, Lauren, Monroeville 14.1, 5 Mitchell, Zoey, New London 14.2, 14 Woodmancy, Ilyssa, New London 15.1, 16 Roeder, Isabelle, Monroeville 15.4, 19 Swisher, Kaya, New London 16.0, 21 Borough, Amelia, Monroeville 16.3, 21 Krouse, Anita, New London 16.3, 23 Scheid, Kortney, Monroeville 16.4.

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1 Woodmancy, Billy, New London 11.9, 3 Scheid, Skyler, Monroeville 12.2, 7 Sullivan, Haven, New London 12.6, 10 Watt, Ryan, Monroeville 13.0, 11 Dalton, Blake, New London 13.1, 12 Schaub, Grant, Monroeville 13.2, 17 Appeman, Hunter, Monroeville, 14.4.

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay: 2 New London 1:55.9, 3 Monroeville 2:00.3, 4 Monroeville 2:05.3.

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 1 Monroeville 1:39.2, 2 New London 1:41.0.

Girls 1600 Meter Run: 1 Allen, Sidney, New London 6:17.3 6, 3 Osterland, Gabrielle, New London 6:22.6, 5 Brown, Josee, Monroeville 6:40.4, 6 Ruggles-Wolfram, Angie, New London 7:02.0.

Boys 1600 Meter Run: 2 Joppeck, Mitchell, New London 5:09.1, 3 Littlejohn, Clayton, Monroeville 5:13.7, 4 Good, Caleb, New London 5:31.3.

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: 2 Monroeville 56.2, 4 New London 58.1, 6 Monroeville 59.0.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay: 1 Monroeville 47.3, 3 New London 49.6.

Girls 400 Meter Dash: 1 Luedy, Morgan, New London 1:01.0, 2 Copley, Eden, New London 1:05.8, 3 Swisher, Karina, New London 1:08.7, 4 Gustely, Dana, New London 1:09.9, 5 Vogus, Kaley, Monroeville 1:13.1, 6 Palmer, Kelsie, Monroeville 1:14.2.

Boys 400 Meter Dash: 1 Logan, Jakob, New London 54.7, 3 Reed, Aaron, New London 57.7, 5 McIntosh, Jacob, New London 1:00.1, 7 Schaub, Grant, Monroeville, 1:04.7.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 2 Cathey, Maryonna, New London 50.1, 3 Legg, Ashlynn, Monroeville 54.9, 4 Swords, Erykah, New London 56.2, 5 Dalton, Amelia, Monroeville 57.4, 6 Darr, Emleigh, Monroeville, 57.5, 7 Keller, Abbey, New London 57.7, 10 Green, Lexi, Monroeville 1:01.3.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 1 Schafer, Sawyer, Monroeville 45.3, 3 Allen, Jacob, New London 50.3, 4 Carey, David, Monroeville 50.4, 5 Kluding, Avery, Monroeville 51.2.

Girls 800 Meter Run: 1 Williams, Kaylin, New London 2:38.9, 2 Shaver, Savannah, New London 2:40.1, 3 Brown, Josee, Monroeville 2:53.7, 4 Osterland, Gabrielle, New London 2:54.9, 5 Allen, Sidney, New London 2:56.8.

Boys 800 Meter Run: 1 Littlejohn, Kristopher, Monroeville 2:16.0, 2 Richards, Myles, New London 2:17.1, 3 Roeder, Rhett, Monroeville 2:17.6, 4 Joppeck, Mitchell, New London 2:18.2, 5 McCollum, Aeon, New London 2:21.2.

Girls 200 Meter Dash: 1 Luedy, Morgan, New London 27.3, 3 Cathey, Maryonna, New London 28.8, 6 Swisher, Karina, New London 30.3, 8 Mitchell, Zoey, New London 30.4, 12 Woodmancy, Ilyssa, New London 32.6, 13 Roeder, Isabelle, Monroeville 32.8, 15 Jenks, Lauren, Monroeville 33.2, 17 Scheid, Kortney, Monroeville 34.4, 18 Swisher, Kaya, New London 34.6, 19 Borough, Amelia, Monroeville 34.9.

Boys 200 Meter Dash: 1 Logan, Jakob, New London 24.5, 2 Leroux, Tche, Monroeville 24.7, 4 Burns, Conar, Monroeville, 25.3, 6 Sands, Sean, New London 25.5, 7 Watt, Ryan, Monroeville 26.3, 8 Cole, Colin, New London, 26.4, 10 Popa, Isaac, New London 27.0, 12 Dalton, Blake, New London 27.2, 13 Schaub, Grant, Monroeville 27.3, 18 Appeman, Hunter, Monroeville 30.0.

Girls 3200 Meter Run: 2 Carey, Rachel, Monroeville 15:15.4, 3 Hupp, Anastasia, Monroeville 18:57.8.

Boys 3200 Meter Run: 1 Coey, Carson, New London 10:46.9, 3 Joppeck, Curtis, New London 10:57.0, 4 Littlejohn, Clayton, Monroeville 11:10.5.

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:1 New London 4:25.3, 3 Monroeville 4:46.3, 4 New London 'B' 4:53.2, 5 New London 'C' 4:58.6, 7 Monroeville 'B' 5:13.1.

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 1 New London 'B' 3:46.7, 2 New London 'A' 3:48.4, 3 Monroeville 'A' 3:56.1.

Girls Discus Throw: 1 Anderson, Ashley, New London 91-07, 4 Molnar, Marisa, New London 84-00, 6 Doughty, Megan, Monroeville 82-11, 11 Opper, Amelia, Monroeville 73-11, 15 Durfey, Emily, New London 68-07, 16 Tunen, Hannah, New London 68-04, 18 Smith, Carrie, New London 66-09, 19 Stieber, Kirsten, Monroeville 65-08, 22 Krouse, Anita, New London 55-05, 23 Shupp, Gracyn, New London 50-06, 24 Schafer, Allie, Monroeville 49-04.

Boys Discus Throw: 1 Albaugh, Aidan, New London 137-02, 2 Zvosec, Cavin, New London 130-08, 3 Landis, Clayton, New London 117-03, 4 Leroux, Tche, Monroeville 113-09, 6 Hofheins, Cayden, New London 108-08, 9 Walls, Montgomery, Monroeville 96-10, 14 Andolsek, Sean, New London 83-03, 15 Green, Tristen, Monroeville 82-09, 16 Iwanski, Dillan, New London 80-05, 19 Schafer, Ben, Monroeville 71-07, 23 Repogle, Rudy, Monroeville 57-09, 24 Holland, Craig, Monroeville 57-04.

Girls High Jump: 1 Luedy, Morgan, New London 5-00.00, 2 Copley, Eden, New London 4-10.00, 4 Palmer, Kelsie, Monroeville 4-04.00, 6 Green, Lexi, Monroeville 4-02.00, 6 Millis, Abby, Monroeville 4-02.00, 8 Shaver, Savannah, New London 4-00.00, 8 Elmingler, Madision, Monroeville 4-00.00.

Boys High Jump: 1 Schafer, Sawyer, Monroeville 5-06.00, 2 Sands, Sean, New London, 5-04.00, 3 Kluding, Avery, Monroeville 5-02.00, 4 Woodmancy, Billy, New London 5-00.00, 5 Popa, Isaac, New London 5-00.00.

Girls Long Jump: 2 Collins, Emily, New London 13-07.75, 5 Mitchell, Zoey, New London 12-10.00, 6 Dalton, Amelia, Monroeville 12-09.25, 9 Elmingler, Madision, Monroeville 11-10.50, 10 Roeder, Isabelle, Monroeville 11-06.25, 11 Schafer, Macy, Monroeville 11-05.75, 13 Borough, Amelia, Monroeville 1-07.75.

Boys Long Jump: 3 Allen, Jacob, New London 16-07.50, 4 Popa, Isaac, New London 16-04.50, 6 Dalton, Blake, New London 14-07.00, 7 Watt, Ryan, Monroeville 14-02.75, 9 Kluding, Avery, Monroeville 13-06.50.

Girls Shot Put: 2 Molnar, Marisa, New London 31-01.00, 3 Anderson, Ashley, New London 30-08.00, 4 Doughty, Megan, Monroeville 27-08.00, 10 Stieber, Kirsten, Monroeville 25-04.00, 12 Clingman, Rachel, Monroeville 24-02.00, 15 Shupp, Gracyn, New London 22-06.00, 16 Stieber, Stacia, Monroeville 22-02.00, 18 Durfey, Emily, New London 21-05.00, 20 Tunen, Hannah, New London 20-03.00, 20 Schafer, Allie, Monroeville 20-03.00, 26 Smith, Carrie, New London 18-04.00, 27 Krouse, Anita, New London 17-07.00.

Boys Shot Put: 1 Zvosec, Cavin, New London 48-07.00, 2 Albaugh, Aidan, New London 44-02.00, 3 Hofheins, Cayden, New London 39-11.00, 6 Walls, Montgomery, Monroeville 35-08.00, 7 Landis, Clayton, New London 34-03.00, 11 Leroux, Tche, Monroeville 32-06.00, 13 Rogers, Adam, Monroeville 31-04.00, 14 Iwanski, Dillan, New London 30-08.00, 18 Andolsek, Sean, New London 28-05.00, 18 Schafer, Ben, Monroeville 28-05.00, 23 Holland, Craig, Monroeville 23-05.00, 24 Repogle, Rudy, Monroeville 23-00.00.

Girls Pole Vault: 2 Collins, Emily, New London 8-00.00.

Boys Pole Vault: 1 Allen, Jacob, New London 12-00.00, 3 Kalizewski, Ben, New London 7-06.00, 4 Popa, Isaac, New London 7-00.00.

Girls Team Rankings: 1) New London 118, 2) Margaretta 90, 3) Monroeville 33, 4) Port Clinton 6.

Boys Team Rankings: 1) New London 112, 2) Monroeville 73.50, 3) Margaretta 49.50, 4) Port Clinton 17.