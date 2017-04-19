Sommers, Hayes earn Reflector Player of the Week honors

Sommers earned the nomination after breaking the school pole vault record with a vault of 13-feet-10 in a dual meet against Fremont Ross last week.

Hayes earned the nomination after collecting four hits and two RBI in a win over South Central last week.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for next week’s Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Votes emailed in will not count.