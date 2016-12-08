OHSAA Announces Inaugural Junior High Track and Field State Championships

Qualifying standards and state qualifiers will be coordinated through an online process at www.BaumsPage.com, with the one-day state championships set for Lancaster High School. Any running event time must be obtained at a regular-season meet using fully automated timing, Field events must be certified by an OHSAA licensed official. The top 16 performers in each event will qualify for the state championships. If a top 16 qualifier cannot attend, the next student-athlete on the performance list will be invited until 16 qualifiers are confirmed.

“Many people might not know that the OHSAA oversees 7th and 8th grade sports, too, for member junior high schools,” Dr. Ross said. “We have been looking at ways to expand our involvement with middle schools and expand opportunities for them to get involved in a tournament setting. This will accomplish both of those goals and show them that when they compete in an OHSAA tournament event, ideals like sportsmanship, respect and camaraderie are the most important lessons to be learned.”

The 7th and 8th grade track and field state championships will become the second event the OHSAA has introduced for middle school students. The OHSAA Middle School Cross Country Invitational in October has been held for the last four years.

The online qualifying process will be very similar to the one used for seated athletes who qualify for the OHSAA track and field state championships.

Inaugural OHSAA 7th and 8th Grade Track and Field State Championship

WHEN: Saturday, May 13, 2017

WHERE: Lancaster High School (1312 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130)

WHO: Member Schools of the OHSAA

- Events: 10 running events and 5 field events

- Qualifiers: 16 qualifiers per event, based on top marks posted throughout the season at www.BaumsPage.com (running events must be under Fully Automatic Timing). A student-athlete can qualify for up to three events

- State Meet Participants: Cutoff for qualifying is midnight on May 6, 2017. Those who qualify for the state meet must do so by noon on Sunday, May 7, 2017, until the 16 qualifying slots are filled

- Schedule: Field events will begin at 11:00 a.m. Running events will begin at 2:00 p.m., with two seeded heats per event

- Entry Fee: $10 per student-athlete per event. OHSAA will invoice schools after the state meet.

- For More Information: Contact Dale Gabor at dgabor@ohsaa.org or 614-267-2502