Single tickets on sale for Cleveland Play House season

This season of performances contains a wide range of work certain to captivate, enlighten, excite, and engage Cleveland audiences. Bursting with action, adventure, romance, and suspense, audiences will find joy in unexpected places in each production this season.

The season will include a Shakespearian romantic comedy, a reimagined immersive revival of an international classic, soul-shaking gospel performances, a political thriller from a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, a Tony Award-winning musical, and an electrifying athletic drama that packs a punch.

With characters ranging from rebels and outsiders to misfits, revolutionaries, and geniuses, audiences will be swept up into the stories of one and all, and will be reminded that the most efficient way to resolve conflict — whether on the stage or in life — is through collaboration.

All CPH performances are in the venues of the Allen Theatre Complex, Playhouse Square, Cleveland. Shows preview at 7:30 p.m. the first Saturday, 6:30 p.m. the first Sunday, 7 p.m. the first Tuesday and 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday and Thursday, with 2:30 p.m. matinees most Saturdays and Sundays. They open at 7:30 p.m. the first Friday and close on a Sunday. There is one Thursday matinee performance at 1:30 p.m. for each production.

Single show tickets are now on sale for every show this 2017-2018 Season.

Prices for single tickets range from $25 to $110 with special discounts available: $15 rush tickets for currently enrolled students under age 25 with valid student ID, and Young Professional discounts available with YP-CPH Membership.

Call 216-241-6000 or visit www.clevelandplayhouse.com

Subscribers save up to 17 percent. Full and flexible season packages range from $262 to $440. To purchase subscriptions or get more information, call 216-400-7096 or visit clevelandplayhouse.com

The 2017-2018 season include:

Shakespeare in Love

Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall

Based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard

Sept. 9 – Oct. 1, 2017 • Allen Theatre

Directed by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley

The Academy Award-winning romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love comes to the stage, complete with swordfights, secret trysts, and backstage drama. Young playwright Will Shakespeare is short on inspiration until he encounters the beguiling Viola, and their star-crossed love inspires a masterpiece. Filled with action-packed adventure, fiery romance, and wit, get ready to fall head over heels for CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley’s lush, lavish, and lusty production that celebrates the power of live theatre.

* * *

The Diary of Anne Frank

Written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett

Adapted by Wendy Kesselman

Oct. 21 – Nov. 19, 2017 • Outcalt Theatre

Directed by CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley

Staged in CPH’s intimate Outcalt Theatre, this must-see adaptation brings us into the secret annex where 13-year-old Anne and seven other Jews evade Nazi deportation. For over two years, all that will stand between them and the concentration camps is their trust in one another and the bravery of those harboring them. Anne’s compelling words come alive and urge us to stand up for one another in the face of intolerance, fear, and hate.

* * *

Marie and Rosetta

Written by George Brant

Jan. 20 – Feb. 11, 2018 • Allen Theatre

Directed by Neil Pepe

Get your front row seat to music history in the making. Sister Rosetta Tharpe, “The Godmother of Rock n’ Roll” who influenced performers from Elvis to Hendrix, plucks prim and proper Marie Knight from a rival gospel show, and the two challenge one another on music, life, and The Almighty. This story of letting loose, finding your voice, and freeing your soul is a soaring music-theatre experience chock full of roof-raising performances.

* * *

The Invisible Hand

Written by Ayad Akhtar

Feb. 17 – March 11, 2018 • Outcalt Theatre

Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh

American investment banker Nick Bright will risk everything to return to his family. Held hostage in Pakistan by Islamic revolutionaries, his last chance for freedom depends on his ability to play the stock market to benefit his captors. This sharp geopolitical thriller from Pulitzer Prize-winner Ayad Akhtar takes us to the treacherous intersection of terrorism and capitalism, where greed and deceit prevail and no one escapes without blood on their hands.

* * *

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

Additional Material by Jay Reiss

April 14 – May 6, 2018 • Allen Theatre

Directed/Choregraphed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Six middle-school misfits are thrown into a cutthroat, high-stakes competition and P-A-N-D-E-M-O-N-I-U-M takes first place. Welcome to the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, where eccentric adolescents (all played by adults!) get their chance to shine as they vie to prove they are the worthy of a shot at “Nationals.” A touching and irreverent coming-of-age comedy with a high-spirited, improvised spelling bee, this Tony Award-winning musical is a laugh-out-loud winner for all ages.

* * *

The Royale

Written by Marco Ramirez

Anchor production of the 2018 New Ground Theatre Festival

May 5 – 27, 2018 • Outcalt Theatre

Directed by CPH Associate Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming

It’s 1910, and Negro Heavyweight Champion Jay “The Sport” Jackson is determined to prove he is equal to his white counterpart—in the ring and in life. Challenging his rival to “The Fight of the Century,” Jay knows that even if he wins the bout, the battle for acceptance won’t end. Inspired by groundbreaking sports legend Jack Johnson, The Royale is an electrifying adrenaline rush that packs an unforgettable punch as it takes you inside Jim Crow America, inside the ring, and inside the head of this remarkable fighter.

* * *

A Christmas Story

Written by Philip Grecian

Based on the motion picture written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark

Nov 24 – Dec 23, 2017 • Allen Theatre

Directed by John McCluggage

Special non-subscription engagement

He’s back! One boy. One holiday wish. And a world that seems to be conspiring to make certain it doesn’t come true. The record-breaking show returns to the CPH stage in all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, triple-dog-daring glory. The perfect holiday treat for the entire family.

* * *

Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin

June 7 – June 17, 2018 • Allen Theatre

Special non-subscription engagement

In a virtuoso performance, award-winning showman and Cleveland favorite Hershey Felder (George Gershwin Alone, Maestro: Leonard Bernstein) brings to life the remarkable story of America’s Composter, Irving Berlin. From the depths of anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia, to New York’s Lower East Side, and ultimately all of the country and the world, Irving Berlin’s story epitomizes capturing the American Dream.

* * *

Founded in 1915 and recipient of the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award, Cleveland Play House is America's first professional regional theatre. Throughout its rich history, CPH has remained dedicated to its mission to inspire, stimulate and entertain diverse audiences in Northeast Ohio by producing plays and theatre education programs of the highest professional standards. CPH has produced more than 100 world and/or American premieres, and over its long history more than 12 million people have attended over 1,600 productions. Today, Cleveland Play House celebrates the beginning of its second century of service while performing in three state-of-the art venues at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland. www.clevelandplayhouse.com

Cleveland Play House is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.