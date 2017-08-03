Ohio State’s Stone Lab puts on a show to raise funds for Cooke Castle

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit historic Cooke Castle on Gibraltar Island, constructed in 1864 and 1865 by Civil War financier Jay Cooke as a summer residence.

The play, written by Saul Levitt, depicts the 1865 trial of Captain Henry Wirz, the only person tried for war crimes after the Civil War. He commanded the Andersonville Prison, where nearly 14,000 Union soldiers died of starvation and disease.

Tickets cost $25 per person. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at ohioseagrant.osu.edu/p/30x3b, but if the event does not sell out, some tickets will be available at the gate.

The event is held outdoors and will run rain or shine. Tents, chairs and restrooms will be available on site.

Guests should take the Miller Ferry from Catawba Island at 5 or 5:30 p.m. There will be no transportation from the Miller Ferry to the South Bass Island Lighthouse, which is located a 0.3-mile walk away from the ferry dock. The last ferry back to the mainland leaves the Put-in-Bay dock at 9 p.m.

Since 2009, the Courthouse Players have presented legal dramas at a variety of historic and non-profit venues. Last October, the cast performed “The Andersonville Trial” on the 150th anniversary of the actual trial in the United States Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C., where the original trial took place. “We’ve been presenting Andersonville longer than the Civil War lasted,” said Canton Law Director Joe Martuccio, director of Courthouse Players.

Located on the 6.5-acre Gibraltar Island in Put-in-Bay harbor, Stone Laboratory is Ohio State's Island Campus on Lake Erie and the research, education, and outreach facility of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program. The Ohio State University's Ohio Sea Grant College Program is part of NOAA Sea Grant, a network of 33 Sea Grant programs dedicated to the protection and sustainable use of marine and Great Lakes resources.

For information on Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, visit ohioseagrant.osu.edu.