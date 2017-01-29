Caryl Crane Youth Theatre competition team brings home 'Honk!'

Winner of the 2000 Olivier award for Best Musical, “Honk!” is a contemporary comic adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling.”

Performances of “Honk!” at Caryl Crane Youth Theatre are at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 in the McBride Auditorium on the BGSU Huron campus. Tickets range from $6-$12 and are on sale by calling 419-626-1950 or ordering online at www.sanduskystate.com.

“Honk!” follows Ugly, whose odd, gawky looks instantly incite prejudice from his family and neighbors. Separated from the farm and pursued by a hungry cat, Ugly must find his way home, with only his loving mother searching for him. Along his harrowing yet hilarious journey he not only discovers his true beauty and glorious destiny, but also finds love and acceptance in all its forms. The musical is so inspirational in its message of acceptance and tolerance that the Ministry of Education in Israel has made it compulsory viewing for school children.

The 36 students in” Honk!” ages 8-18, represented Caryl Crane Youth Theatre at the Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta January 13 through 16. During the weekend-long celebration of youth in musical theatre, CCYT, along with 111 other youth theatres throughout the country, presented a 15-minute sampling of Honk! to a panel of distinguished theatre professionals.

Caryl Crane Youth Theatre returned home with two awards, Best Music and Best Actress for Gracie Keener.

“Honk!” is rated “G” and appropriate for ages 3 and up.

At A Glance:

What: Caryl Crane Youth Theatre presents “Honk!”

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5

Where: McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands College, Huron,

Cost: Adults $12, seniors/ BGSU faculty $10, children $8, BGSU students $6

Tickets: Call 419-626-1950, or order online at www.sanduskystate.com.