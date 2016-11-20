Local girls to perform in the Nutcracker

Ohio Dance Theatre, northeast Ohio’s professional ballet company, will present the production in collaboration with Verb Ballets as part of their newly-formed Strategic Alliance. The performances will take place at the Stocker Arts Center Hoke Theatre, Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18. Stocker Arts Center is located on the campus of Lorain County Community College, Elyria.

For many young dancers, performing in the Nutcracker is like a dream come true.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for the students. They have the opportunity to participate in a professional production and a chance to be inspired by the many professional dancers who bring this beautiful production to life,” said Denise Gula, ODT artistic director and choreographer of the Nutcracker.

Hazelwood, 8, and Reer, 9, are cousins in the third grade at Norwalk Catholic Schools. The two are among just 50 casted dancers in the performance. Both girls love performing and making people smile.

Hazelwood has studied dance at Class Act Dance Studio in Norwalk since the age of 3. She has taken ballet, tap, acrobat, jazz, hip-hop and cheer at the studio. She is the daughter of Mark and Megan Hazelwood, of Norwalk.

Reer has studied dance at Class Act Dance Studio in Norwalk since the age of 2. She has taken ballet, tap, acrobat, jazz, lyrical and cheer at the studio. She is the daughter of Zac and Lisa Reer, of Norwalk.

Performance tickets for the Nutcracker may be purchased by calling 440-366-4040 or logging on to www.ohiodancetheatre.org or www.stockerartscenter.com Tickets are $12 to $39 each.

This performance is made possible in part with public funds from the Ohio Arts Council, the Nord Family Foundation and the Community Foundation of Lorain County.