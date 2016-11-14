Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Bellevue Elementary School, 1150 Castalia St.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.Pre-sale tickets may be purchased at Bellevue Elementary School from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

This comedy production features a tale as old as time — focusing on the family’s response to daughter Wednesday Addams falling in love with a boy from a “normal” family, Lucas. When Lucas and Wednesday’s families meet, strange things soon follow.

The play was originally performed on Broadway in 2009 by actors Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth as Gomez and Morticia Addams. It was a hit, and has been performed both professionally and in high school productions.

Bellevue director Angie Sommers said the play is perfectly family-friendly.

“It’s not dark and gruesome. It’s a love story to be honest,” she said.

“It’s so funny — the innuendos, the little one-liners. I’m excited. I think every rehearsal I’m finding the kids continuously connecting more with their personal characters, and as a whole.”

Sommers reported the young actors are hard at work preparing for their roles.

Practice is going “great,” she said. “We actually have been working really hard. The kids, we’re at the point where we’re contemplating getting judged for state.

“This will be the deciding factor, the last couple practices this week.”

The director also praised her cast for their skill.

“Our talent, our leads, their vocals are just phenomenal.”

Sommers said there is potential for them to go to state competition if they continue to do well.