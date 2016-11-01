South Central to perform 'The Addams Family' musical this weekend

For ticket availability or other information, contact Mandy at 419-681-5552 or e-mail tickets@south-central.org. All tickets are $8.

The play will take place in the South Central K–8 Building.

This weekend’s comedy musical, which had its original Broadway performance in 2009 with Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth as Gomez and Morticia Addams, was a hit that went on to be performed in cities, countries and schools across the globe.

The musical focuses on the Addams’ mad antics as daughter Wednesday Addams tries to introduce her “normal” boyfriend, Lucas, to her not-so-normal family. Between their penchant for the strange and macabre, and Lucas’s parents coming over for a visit, the Addams are up to their usual bizarre behavior.

The show was originally billed as a “magnificently macabre new musical comedy is created by Jersey Boys authors Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, Drama Desk Award winner Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party), choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys), and Olivier Award-winning original directors and designers Phelim McDermott & Julian Crouch (Shockheaded Peter) with direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.”

Sarah Oney will take on the role of Wednesday Addams in South Central’s rendition of the play, alongside Grant Bacon as Gomez and Kennedy Risner as Morticia. Fester will be played by Marshall Wheeler, Pugsley by Parker Gray and Grandma Addams by Samantha Robinson.

Westin Bradberry takes the role of Lurch, Braydon Dotson is Lucas Beineke, Ellery McKee is Alice Beineke and Cristiano Murphy is Mal Beineke.

Also performing in the musical as the Addams’ ancestors are: Colin Seidel, Avery Schaffer, Ethan Parlett, Nate Myers, Chesnee Pope, Madison Schaffer, Isabella Hauler, Devin Hess, Rebecca Cotterman, Wyatt Hale and Blaine Wheeler.

Madyson Risner is stage manager for the play. The stage crew members are Liam Bacon, Callee Branham, Ben Chaffee III, Clayton Englet, Traskie King, Andrew Madison, Alyssa Musser, Elizabeth Radcliffe and Taylor Whitright.

“I'm excited for our audiences to see the show because all of the music is new, and many of the lyrics are truly funny, and work to advance the plot and define the characters,” said director Linda Jackson.

“We're in our final week of rehearsals, and expectations are high,” she added. “We have a spectacular set, talented actors, and a great crew and production staff. I hope our audiences will enjoy the show.”