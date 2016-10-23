New rock musical to be performed at BGSU Firelands

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” will be performed Nov. 3-5 in the McBride Auditorium at BGSU Firelands. The production is rated “R” and for mature audiences only.

The musical is an audacious mix of historical fact and fiction which redefines America’s controversial seventh president – the man who invented the Democratic Party, drove the Indians west and ultimately doubled the size of our nation. The production is a raucous blend of outrageous comedy, anarchic theatricality and an infectious emo rock score.

Written by Alex Timbers and Michael Friedman and directed by Brian Marshall, “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” is an exhilarating and white-knuckled look at one of our nation’s founding rock stars. This hysterical musical recreates and reinvents the life of “Old Hickory,” from his humble beginnings on the Tennessee frontier to his days as commander-in-chief.

It also asks the question: “Is wanting to have a beer with someone reason enough to elect him? What if he’s really, really hot?”

AT A GLANCE

What: BGSU Firelands College Theatre presents “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson”

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, 4 and 5

Where: McBride Auditorium, BGSU Firelands, Huron,

Price: $12 Adults, $10 Seniors, $8 students, $6 BGSU students with a valid ID

Tickets: Call 419-626-1950 or order online at www.sanduskystate.com.