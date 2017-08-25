Friday sports roundup

Willard 3, Norwalk 2

WILLARD — The Lady Crimson Flashes handed the Truckers their second straight loss on Friday after picking up a 3-2 win.

Norwalk won the first singles battles, as Megan Berry edged Emma Moll 7-6(6), 7-5. Willard’s Carlee Gibson defeated Gabby Horowitz 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in second singles. At third singles, Lizzie Ratliff fell to Lady Flash Addison Paxton 6-3, 6-0.

Willard’s Addie Slone and Jo Brubaker earned the first doubles win over Macy Miller and Jordan Gran 7(4)-6, 6-4. Truckers Sela Berry and Mara Berry downed Tori Barnett and Whitney Robinson 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

“This was a great matchup between two teams that have battled for years in the Northern Ohio League,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “Megan was great today as she managed to win two closely contested sets. Gabby showed that she continues to improve this season. Lizzie was unable to get anything going against a tough 3rd singles player. Macy and Jordan had a chance to win the first set, but it didn't go their way. The second set was much like the first set, long and close. Sela and Mara, despite the first set going to Willard, played well today.”

Norwalk will host Perkins on Monday in a Sandusky Bay Conference Lake division matchup, while Willard hosts Fremont St. Joe on Tuesday.