Norwalk sends both doubles teams to district tournament

Herner and Coe tallied two wins in the second round and quarterfinal matches, both with scores of 6-0, 6-1. The two will take on Luke and Blake Webster of Lexington in the semifinal on Saturday to determine their seeding in the district tournament.

Mohan and Brown earned wins of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the semifinal round on Saturday. They will go up against Minutemen Mike Sazdanoff and Benton Drake.

All three of the Truckers’ singles members were eliminated. Evan Hohman fell in the quarterfinal match against Bellevue’s Jared Schnee 6-1, 6-1. Max Berry lost to Clear Fork’s Noah Brown 6-4, 6-1 and Andrew Riley was defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Harrison Hecker of Mansfield St. Peter’s.