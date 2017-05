Andrew Herner got things started with a 6-0, 6-1 win at first singles, while Jacob Coe and Damon Mohan both tallied 6-0, 6-0 matches in second and third singles.

Austin and Wyatt Brown notched a 6-0, 6-1 mark in first singles. Max Berry and Evan Hohman down their second doubles’ counterpart 6-3, 6-1.

“With this win, the Truckers have clinched at least a tie for the NOL title,” Noralk coach Chris Higgins said. “We look to clinch the outright title on Wednesday.”