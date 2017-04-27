Tennis Roundup | Truckers keep rolling, still unbeaten in NOL

Norwalk 4, Bellevue 1

BELLEVUE — After Wednesday’s nail-biter against Ashland, Norwalk was able to take a breath and cruise to a Northern Ohio League win over Bellevue on Thursday.

The Truckers’ lone loss came in the first singles battle, where Andrew Herner fell 3-6, 7-6(5), 5-10.

Jacob Coe earned a 6-1, 6-1 win in the second singles match, followed by Evan Hohman’s 6-2, 7-6(2) victory at third singles.

Damon Mohan and Austin Brown notched a 6-0, 6-1 outing and Max Berry and Andrew Riley won 6-3, 6-4.

The Truckers improved to 14-2 overall and 9-0 in the NOL.