Tennis Roundup | Trucker edge Arrows in tight match

Norwalk 3, Ashland 2

LEXINGTON — The Truckers came from behind to pick up a huge win over the Arrows in a non-league match on Wednesday.

The one-match difference isn’t uncommon between the two teams as of late.

“In the recent past, it seems like the matchup between Ashland and Norwalk always comes down to a 3-2 match that last around 3 hours and has a dramatic ending,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “This matchup between the Truckers and Arrows did not disappoint.”

The Truckers shook things up, placing Damon Mohan at first singles instead of Andrew Herner. Mohan suffered a 0-6, 1-6 loss.

“We wanted to give Andrew and Jacob a look at doubles today, so that moved Damon to first singles. Against one of the best players in the area, he was outpaced, but continued to hustle down every ball in the decisive two set defeat,” Higgins said.

At second singles, Evan Hohman went down 2-6, 2-6.

“Evan was playing a singles player that really liked to move him around. Unfortunately, that movement never let Evan get on any sort of roll. With the Truckers down 0-2, we needed all of the remaining matches to clinch a team victory.”

Herner and Jacob Coe came out of the first doubles match with a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

“Andrew and Jacob played one of the better first doubles teams in the area and were able to secure the first team victory tonight by winning two close sets.”

Max Berry and Andrew Riley were able to keep their heads up and stay alive after falling in the first set for a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win.

“Max and Andrew rallied after losing the first set,” Higgins said. “Their second and third sets were definitely a sign that they were not to be defeated.”

Austin Brown, after winning the first set and losing the second, came through with a victory in the third set to make it a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win in third singles — the last match to be finished.

“Now with the match tied at 2-2, the match came down to Austin. It appears the team was going to clinch victory as Austin was up 3-0 and then 5-1 in the 3rd set; however, Ashland came all the way back to make it 5-5. With all of the spectators watching the lone match remaining, Austin won the last two games including four-point sweep in the final game. The boys need to use this victory as a springboard as we approach the end of the season and the postseason coming up in two weeks.”