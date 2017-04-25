Tennis Roundup | Truckers keep on winning with big matches ahead

Norwalk 5, Upper Sandusky 0

The Norwalk Truckers continued to roll through area tennis teams with a 5-0 win over Upper Sandusky on Tuesday.

In first singles, Andrew Herner took down Nate Hensel 6-1 and 6-1 to continue his impressive season. Jacob Coe, Herner’s doubles partner for the post season, easily defeated Alex Engle 6-0 and 6-0 in second singles while Evan Hohman took down Clay Burger 6-2 and 6-2 in third singles.

In doubles action, the team of Damon Mohan and Austin Brown ran through Noah Frey and Turner Dilley 6-0 and 6-2 in first doubles. Max Berry and Andrew Riley finished off the sweep with a 6-2 and 6-0 win over Alex Brodman and Chad Mostoller.

With the win, the Truckers earned a spot in the Sweet 16 in Division II. The Truckers will fave the winner of Clyde and Lexington in the regional semifinal of the Northwest District.

The Truckers are back in action on Wednesday hosting Ashland and travel to Bellevue on Thursday for a big Northern Ohio League match.