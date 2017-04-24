Tennis Roundup | Norwalk inches closer to NOL title

Norwalk 5, Shelby 0

SHELBY — The Truckers stayed on the hot streak on Monday, blanking the Whippets to remain undefeated in the Northern Ohio League.

In the first singles duel, Andrew Herner took a 6-1, 6-1 win. Jacob Coe cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in second singles. Evan Hohman locked down the third singles win, 6-0, 6-1.

In the first doubles contest, Damon Mohan and Austin Brown notched a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Max Berry and Andrew Riley took care of business in second doubles, securing the 6-2, 6-1 win.