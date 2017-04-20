Tennis Roundup | Truckers stay undefeated in NOL

Norwalk 4, Columbian 0

Despite a rain delay, the Truckers were able to hold off the Tornadoes and take a 4-0 win.

The singles match between Andrew Herner and Ken Klepper was suspended before it was finished. Herner was leading 6-0, 6-6 before the match was called.

“During the course of this match, we had one rain delay and had to end the first singles match early,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “Andrew played very well today in the 1st set. Unfortunately, he let his opponent back into the match in the second set.”

In second singles, Jacob Coe notched a 6-0, 6-1 victory, while Damon Mohan claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Max Berry and Austin Brown claimed a 6-1, 6-4 win, followed by Evan Hohman and Andrew Riley with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 score.

“Jacob and Damon were dominant at singles today. Max and Austin were able to slow down the second set rally from their opponents. Evan and Andrew were doing a great job of changing pace today,” Higgins said.

The Truckers improved to 10-2 overall and 7-0 in the Northern Ohio League.