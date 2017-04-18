Tennis Roundup | Truckers pound Ontario

Norwalk 5, Ontario 0

The Norwalk Truckers continued their dominating season with another Northern Ohio League win over Ontario on Tuesday 5-0.

Norwalk senior Andrew Herner blew through the competition in first singles defeating Jimmie Sorensen 6-1 and 6-4 while senior Evan Hohman took second singles over Rohan Joshi 7-6 and 6-4. Freshman Wyatt Brown took home the third singles win over Thomas Andrews 6-1 and 6-0.

The Truckers swept the doubles matches as well. Senior Damon Hohan and sophomore Austin Brown beat Nick Zara and Austin Armstead 6-2 and 6-0 in first doubles while senior Max Berry and sophomore Andrew Riley beat Connor Friend and Graham Brown in second doubles 6-2 and 6-1.

The Truckers improve to 9-2 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in the NOL. They are back in action on Thursday in a big NOL match with Tiffin Columbian at home.