The lone win came on the first doubles’ court, as Damon Mohan and Austin Brown brought home a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

At first singles, Andrew Herner was defeated 6-0, 4-6, 4-6. Anthony Wayne’s Sam Shook downed Jacob Coe 6-1, 6-0 at second singles. In third singles, Evan Hohman was brought down by Jack Colburn, 6-1, 6-0. Max Berry and Andrew Riley fell in the second doubles match, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

The Truckers will host Ontario today in a Northern Ohio League match.