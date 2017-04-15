Truckers continue impressive spring with NOL win

Jacob Coe competed in first singles for the first time breezing by Brien Haar 6-0 and 6-0 while Austin Brown cruised by Hunter Hayberger 6-0 and 6-0 in second singles. Andrew Riley completed the singles sweep for Norwalk with a 6-0 and 6-0 win over Ian Gidewmeister in third singles as the Truckers didn’t allow a single set slip by in the win.

Norwalk also swept doubles as Damon Mohan and Max Berry beat Damo Reed and Shawn Swopes 6-0 and 6-1 in first doubles while Wyatt Brown and Jacob Gran beat Boo Sims and Will Wade 6-0 and 6-0 in second doubles to complete the dominant performance.

"We have really been able to play well against NOL opponents this year,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “That continued today as the Truckers were able to shut down the Blue Streaks. Jacob played first singles today for the first time and didn't disappoint.

“Austin and Andrew were also able to dominate at the bottom singles spots. Damon and Max were able to keep the ball in play exceptionally well. Wyatt and Jacob were in their first varsity matches of the season today and played well at second doubles."

On Saturday, the Truckers also brought home the Willard Invite championship, winning three out of five events.

At second singles, Coe downed Perkins’ Anthony Visci 6-1 for the win. Evan Hohman earned the ‘W’ in the third singles competition, beating out Ryan Stahl of Shelby 8-1. The second doubles team of Max Berry and Andrew Riley defeated Edison’s Nathan Zettler and Bryan Johnston 8-3.

Andrew Herner took third place in first singles after ousting Shelby’s Noah Kennard 8-3. At first doubles, Damon Mohan and Austin Brown finished fifth.

The Truckers are back at it on Monday at Anthony Wayne and host Ontario on Tuesday.