'Dancing with the Stars' cast for Season 25 revealed

The season premier for ABC’s hit dance show is 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

Here are the celebrities and their professional dance partners who will be competing for the mirror ball trophy:

Paralympic Games medal-winning swimmer Victoria Arlen with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Philanthropist, YouTuber, motivational speaker and longest-reigning Divas Champion Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Shark Tank investor and businesswoman Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Former NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Actor and singer Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Singer, songwriter, musician, actress and dancer Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Singer, TV personality and businessman Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

TV host and pageant winner Vanessa (Minnillo) Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

“Malcolm in the Middle” actor, musician, writer, producer, race car driver and band manager Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Retired NFL receiver Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Pretty Little Liars actress and singer Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Property Brothers co-host Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas