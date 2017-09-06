'Dancing with the Stars' cast for Season 25 revealed

The season premier for ABC’s hit dance show is 8 p.m. Sept. 18.
Here are the celebrities and their professional dance partners who will be competing for the mirror ball trophy:
Paralympic Games medal-winning swimmer Victoria Arlen with Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Philanthropist, YouTuber, motivational speaker and longest-reigning Divas Champion Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
Shark Tank investor and businesswoman Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
Former NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
Actor and singer Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
Singer, songwriter, musician, actress and dancer Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
Singer, TV personality and businessman Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
TV host and pageant winner Vanessa (Minnillo) Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
“Malcolm in the Middle” actor, musician, writer, producer, race car driver and band manager Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
Retired NFL receiver Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
Pretty Little Liars actress and singer Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
Property Brothers co-host Drew Scott with Emma Slater
Acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas