Revenge porn? Rob Kardashian posts explicit images supposedly of Blac Chyna

Kardashian, 30, posted the images as he accused her of cheating on him.

The posts could be legally problematic because in 2013 California lawmakers passed a law penalizing what is known as “nonconsensual pornography.”

A violation of the law is a misdemeanor resulting in up to six months in jail.

“This is, in many ways, exactly what the revenge porn law talks about,” said Louis Shapiro, a criminal defense attorney. “A prosecutor here could choose to make an example of him even if she doesn’t want to cooperate.”

Anyone pursuing the case would have to show that Blac Chyna did not consent to distribution of the images and that they were intended for private use, Shapiro said.

In a series of Instagram posts, Kardashian claimed Blac Chyna had sent him the images. Kardashian later deleted the explicit images from his account, where he had repeatedly accused her of infidelity.

Kardashian took to Twitter about 12:35 p.m. to state that his Instagram account had been shut down, and he resumed posting other images, including a very explicit one that he claimed was of Blac Chyna. The most explicit image eventually disappeared from his Twitter account.

Shapiro said Kardashian could get in trouble whether Blac Chyna wants to pursue a case or not, though he said proving a criminal misdemeanor case without the victim’s cooperation would be difficult.

“As his attorney, I would tell him to immediately delete all the messages because it could be perceived as a motive for the explicit images,” Shapiro said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, whose jurisdiction includes Kardashian’s residence, said they had not received any complaints about his postings. Attorneys for Kardashian did not return messages Wednesday.

The state created a website in 2015 to help victims of revenge porn have unauthorized intimate images and other personal information removed from websites.

California has an eCrime Unit dedicated to tackling technology crime, which includes revenge porn. For it to be considered a crime requires a person to intentionally and publicly distribute unauthorized nude photos knowing that they will cause emotional distress.

———

©2017 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.