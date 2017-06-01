Norwalk grad to be on 'Wheel of Fortune' Friday

“You talk a little about yourself and why you’d be good on the show,” he said.

The 2012 Norwalk High School graduate had to have something the producers found promising. Kaczor will be on “Wheel of Fortune” on Friday.

Eight months after he submitted his video audition, Kaczor was contacted to do an audition in Cleveland. About 60 people were there.

“There were people from all over the tri-state area,” Kaczor said.

Since some “Wheel of Fortune” episodes don’t air until up two years after they were taped, he admits he is lucky with how quickly this show is being broadcast.

“I was able to luck out and get on in a few months,” Kaczor said.

About three to four months ago, he filmed his episode in Los Angeles. “Wheel of Fortune” filmed six episodes that day and Kaczor was in the last one.

“You pay your way out there,” he said. “Everybody wins about $1,000, so everybody gets a refund on your trip. … Nobody gets paid until afterward.”

Kaczor had a little bit of time to speak to Pat Sajak and Vanna White, whom he describes as being “very nice” and “very professional about everything.” He declined to say how he did on the game show.

Born in Sandusky and raised in Huron and Erie counties, Kaczor is a senior at Bowling Green State University. The exercise science major is the son of Jim and Nancy.

“Being on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has made me want to get into acting,” said Kaczor, who sees acting as a possible supplement to his planned career in exercise science. “I’m trying to get my foot in (the business).”

Kaczor said his father, the principal at Monroeville High School, has teased him that he wouldn’t be on “Wheel of Fortune” if it weren’t for him.

“I am just happy that he was able to experience something few people get to experience and he had a lot of fun doing it. Nate has a great personality and isn't afraid to be himself,” his father said.