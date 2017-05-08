ESPN, Tim Tebow reach multiyear extension

Tebow will continue as an analyst on SEC Network’s college football pre-game show “SEC Nation.”

The former Florida quarterback and Heisman trophy winner will also be available to provide commentary across the ESPN landscape in regards to college football.

“Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his analysis of college football and surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence on SEC Nation,” Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president, event and studio production, said in a press release. “His unique experiences within the SEC and his broad national fan base are huge assets to SEC Nation and ESPN’s larger CFP coverage.”

Tebow played football at the University of Florida from 2006-2009, being part of two national championship winning teams along with winning the Heisman in 2008.

After being drafted in the 2010 NFL draft, Tebow played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, while also participating in training camps with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2014, Tebow was signed by ESPN to be a contributor to the debutant SEC Network and he’s worked on “SEC Nation” for three seasons.

He’ll continue this role.

Tebow is currently playing minor-league baseball in the New York Mets farm system with Single A affiliate Columbia Fireflies.

The contract extension will allow him to continue chasing his baseball dream.

“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” Tebow said in the release. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

