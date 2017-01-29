Have a great promposal? Show it off on MTV

Promposals, a phenomenon that has taken the internet by storm, is now a television series featuring the most creative, most romantic, most over the top and outrageous promposals ever imagined! If you have a master promposal plan, MTV will help it go viral and prove your swag to the world.

Doron Ofir Casting is searching nationwide for high schoolers who are attending their upcoming prom, but who have yet to ask out their date and are planning an epic ask.

Doesn’t the journey on your final rite of passage deserve the most Instagram-enviable moment, that’ll make all your Snapchat followers comment #LoveGoals when they see just how sweet and thoughtful you can be?! Make your promposals a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ask your date to prom.

Al interested must be at least 15 years old to apply and legally eligible to work in the United States

Apply now at www.promposalcasting.com