Could your community receive a $500,000 revitalization with assistance from 'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec?

The eight-episode “Small Business Revolution on Main Street” series chronicles the inspirational small businesses in Wabash, Ind. It illustrates how Deluxe Chief Brand and Communications Officer Amanda Brinkman, joined by dynamic entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec, helped bring a $500,000 revitalization to local businesses and entrepreneurs – from a pastor who opened a tattoo parlor, to the daughter of migrant workers who showcases local artwork in her shop, to a bar owner looking to leverage his cooking skills in a new kitchen.

The first two episodes are now streaming at SmallBusinessRevolution.org, and two additional episodes will be released each week for the next three weeks. The entire series will be available beginning Oct. 17 on Hulu. And now, the public is invited to nominate which town they believe should win the Small Business Revolution’s next $500,000 revitalization.

Deluxe, a leading provider of small-business marketing and financial services, launched the inaugural Small Business Revolution on Main Street contest in January, receiving nearly 10,000 nominations for small towns across America. After being named a finalist, Wabash rallied nearly 97,000 votes to win, and Deluxe experts and Herjavec worked one on one with its small-business owners and other leaders, providing marketing services, business advice, and other support and improvements.

“We have been so inspired by the passionate business owners and residents of Wabash, and we know that viewers will fall in love with their unique stories as well,” Brinkman said. “After seeing the Small Business Revolution’s impact on this community, we encourage everyone to nominate their favorite small town to receive its own revitalization and be the subject of next year’s series.”

In each episode, Brinkman and Herjavec tackle marketing, business and personal issues facing small business owners in Wabash. The series captures the struggle to run a business in a small town along with the triumph of a community coming together.

Wabash,which was the first electrically lighted city in the world, hadn’t lost its spark – but the town, like so many other rural communities, witnessed a diminishing economy and the exodus of businesses and workers from its downtown core. When Wabash won the Small Business Revolution contest, Deluxe provided marketing expertise and services that helped position the town for future success, and the video series offers insights for other small towns and small businesses as well.

“Working with these small businesses in Wabash was inspiring, and it goes to show what can be accomplished when entrepreneurs and town leaders band together with a common goal of supporting their Main Street business community,” Herjavec said. “As people watch this new web series, they’ll see so many lessons and themes that are applicable to small towns across the country.”

In 2015, in conjunction with its 100th anniversary, Deluxe created the Small Business Revolution to celebrate a century of providing marketing and other services to small businesses and financial institutions. The project started by telling 100 stories of small businesses throughout the country, and Deluxe produced a longer-form documentary film about the critical importance of small businesses to our economy.

In 2016, Deluxe launched the Small Business Revolution on Main Street program to shine a spotlight on the importance of small businesses in small towns across America. Learn more at SmallBusinessRevolution.org.